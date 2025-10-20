TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD struggles to gain any meaningful traction amid mixed backdrop

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD struggles to gain any meaningful traction amid mixed backdrop
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

GBP/USD consolidates above 1.3400 as softer USD offsets dovish BoE expectations

The GBP/USD pair kicks off the new week on a subdued note following Friday's good two-way price swings and holds steady above the 1.3400 round figure during the Asian session. Moreover, the mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before positioning for an extension of the recent goodish recovery from the 1.3250-1.3245 region, or the lowest level since early August, touched last Tuesday.

The US Dollar (USD) struggles to capitalize on its gains registered on Friday amid expectations of further interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) this year. Apart from this, economic risks stemming from a prolonged US government shutdown, global trade frictions, and signs of weakness in the US economy keep the USD bulls on the defensive. This, in turn, is seen as a key factor offering some support to the GBP/USD pair. Read more...

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Pound Sterling awaits direction from key US inflation data

The Pound Sterling (GBP) found fresh buyers once again near the 1.3250 area when compared with the US Dollar (USD), pushing GBP/USD higher toward the 1.3500 threshold. GBP/USD buyers returned with a bang in the past week after an initial struggle, as the USD lost its upside momentum and incurred heavy losses against its major currency rivals.

Earlier in the week, the Pound Sterling faced headwinds from renewed US-China trade tensions-led risk aversion and weak UK employment data. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Tuesday, the UK Unemployment Rate rose to a four-year high of 4.8% in the three months to August, up from 4.7% in July. The Average Earnings growth fell to 4.7% in the three months to August. Read more...

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD edges higher as a softer USD offsets France's credit rating downgrade

EUR/USD edges higher as a softer USD offsets France's credit rating downgrade

EUR/USD attracts some dip-buying following Friday's pullback from a two-week high amid a modest US Dollar weakness, led by dovish Fed expectations and concerns about a prolonged US government shutdown. However, S&P's downgrade of France's credit rating might hold back the Euro bulls from placing aggressive bets and cap the currency pair near the 50-day SMA pivotal hurdle.

GBP/USD benefits from a softer USD; upside seems limited

GBP/USD benefits from a softer USD; upside seems limited

GBP/USD regains positive traction as Fed rate cut bets and economic risks stemming from a prolonged US government shutdown undermine the US Dollar. However, expectations that the BoE could continue cutting rates gradually, along with worries about the UK’s fiscal outlook ahead of the crucial Autumn budget, could act as a headwind for the British Pound.

Gold stalls Friday's pullback from record peak on trade tensions, Fed rate cut bets

Gold stalls Friday's pullback from record peak on trade tensions, Fed rate cut bets

Gold attracts some dip-buying on Monday amid a combination of supporting factors. Trade uncertainties and geopolitical tensions act as a tailwind for the precious metal. Fed rate cut bets and the US government shutdown underpin the USD, and support the commodity.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple struggle as selling pressure mounts

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple struggle as selling pressure mounts

Bitcoin struggles to regain bullish momentum, hovering around $107,800 on Monday after a 5.49% drop last week. Ethereum slips below the key $4,000 level, hinting at further downside risks, while Ripple also trades under pressure as momentum continues to weaken.

Trump–Xi meeting primer: The great bargain — When Earth’s core meets the negotiating table

Trump–Xi meeting primer: The great bargain — When Earth’s core meets the negotiating table

Markets are bracing for a summit that feels less like diplomacy and more like a staring contest between tectonic plates. The Trump–Xi meeting at the upcoming APEC summit is being billed as a chance to “defuse” tensions — but traders know better. This isn’t détente; it’s leverage theatre at the edge of a resource war, where the currency isn’t dollars or data, but elements pulled from the earth’s crust itself.

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA risks deeper correction as open interest drops to a yearly low, short bets surge

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA risks deeper correction as open interest drops to a yearly low, short bets surge

Cardano (ADA) hovers around $0.64 at the time of writing on Monday, having corrected nearly 7% in the previous week. Derivatives data signal waning trader confidence and growing expectations of further downside as Open Interest (OI) drops to a yearly low, coupled with a surge in short bets.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers