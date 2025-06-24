Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD strengthens to near 1.3560 during early European session

GBP/USD attracts some buyers above 1.3550 after Middle East ceasefire
The GBP/USD pair gains traction to around 1.3560 during the early European session on Tuesday, bolstered by the weaker US Dollar (USD). Traders will closely watch the Bank of England's (BoE) Governor Bailey speech, along with the Federal Reserve's (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s semiannual testimonies later on Tuesday.
Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Michelle Bowman said Monday she would favor an interest rate reduction at the next policy meeting in July so long as inflation pressures stay muted. Bowman's comments echo those of Fed Governor Christopher Waller, who said on Friday that he believes the US central bank could consider a rate cut in July. Read more...
GBP/USD gains ground as investor sentiment bets on Middle East cooldown
GBP/USD gained ground on Monday, lurching higher after the US chose to get directly involved in the spiraling Israel-Iran conflict that started recently. The Trump administration, skirting around congressional authority, ordered a barrage of attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend, sparking a surge in crude oil markets. Following Iran’s retaliatory attacks early Monday on US Air Force installations in Qatar, all parties have tentatively agreed to a ceasefire, and talks between Iran and Israel are expected to begin.
The tumultuous evolution of Middle East conflicts sparked a bearish pivot in Greenback markets as investors banked on a slowdown in tit-for-tat missile attacks. The global pivot out of the US Dollar sent Cable bids back above the 1.3500 handle. Read more...
GBP/USD rebounds to 1.3500 as Fed’s Bowman backs July cut, Iran tensions flare
The Pound Sterling (GBP) advances during the North American session, up 0.37% against the US Dollar, as risk appetite improved amid developments in the Middle East. At the time of writing, GBP/USD trades at 1.3500.
On Saturday, the United States (US) attacked Iran’s nuclear facilities, triggering a risk-off open in the current trading week. The Greenback rose, while Oil prices gapped up; however, WTI has recently been facing downward pressure. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD climbs closer to 0.6500 as Israel-Iran ceasefire boosts risk sentiment
AUD/USD recovers further toward 0.6500 early Tuesday amid a positive turnaround in global risk sentiment, bolstered by the Israel-Iran ceasefire announcement. This, along with the revival of Fed rate cut bets, weighs heavily on the safe-haven US Dollar, lending support to the pair for the second consecutive day.
USD/JPY extends the pullback below 145.50 amid a weaker US Dollar
USD/JPY extends the sharp retracement from 148.00 for the second consecutive day on Tuesday amid a broad US Dollar weakness. Fed Governor Bowman pointed to the possibility of a rate cut in July. Meanwhile, the Iran-Israel ceasefire also undermines the USD, adding to the pair's downside ahead of Fed Chair Powell's two-day congressional testimony.
Gold awaits Powell amid Iran-Israel ceasefire, July Fed rate cut talks
Gold price bounces-off nine-day lows near $3,335 early Tuesday on reviving July Fed rate cut talks. US Dollar corrects sharply from the monthly top on a Iran-Israel ceasefire and dovish Fed expectations. XAU/USD looks to Fed Powell’s testimony as the 50-day SMA is tested; the daily RSI teases the midline.
SEI, WIF, VIRTUAL post double-digit gains amid Israel-Iran ceasefire
The Israel-Iran ceasefire announcement fuels a sudden recovery in the broader cryptocurrency market, with Bitcoin reclaiming $105,000. Altcoins such as Sei, Dogwifhat, and Virtuals Protocol are leading the market by double-digit gains on Tuesday.
Could Iran block the Strait of Hormuz? Why Oil is on edge after US strikes
As the Israel-Iran conflict reaches new heights, an old threat is coming back to haunt the markets: that of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This narrow arm of the sea in the Persian Gulf, wedged between Iran to the north and the United Arab Emirates and Oman to the south, is much more than a simple sea passage.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.