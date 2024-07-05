Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD strengthens as UK election results are being declared

Pound Sterling appreciates as exit polls predict a landslide victory for the Labour Party
The Pound Sterling (GBP) continues its winning streak on Friday. As UK election results are being declared, exit polls predict a landslide victory for Keir Starmer's Labour Party, expected to win 410 seats in the 650-seat House of Commons, while the Conservatives are projected to secure 131 seats. The outcome of the election should be clear by early Friday.
Derek Halpenny, head of FX research at MUFG Bank Ltd., suggests that a Labour landslide could be advantageous for the Pound Sterling. A substantial majority would grant Labour a strong mandate for governance, potentially leading to greater political stability. Read more...
GBP/USD tepid as UK election results poised to match early polls, US NFP looms ahead
GBP/USD traded in a tight range on Thursday as Cable traders await final results from the UK’s Parliamentary Election, and markets gear up for a fresh round of US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) slated for Friday. US markets were dark on Thursday, crimping overall market flows during the American trading window, but are slated to return on Friday.
The UK’s Parliamentary Election is wrapping up, and initial tallies are confirming what was largely projected by entry and exit polls: the UK is likely to elect the Labour Party’s Keir Starmer as the first non-Conservative UK Prime Minister in 14 years. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sticks to half-yearly highs of 0.6740 ahead of US NFP
AUD/USD consolidates near a multi-month peak at 0.6740 in the Asian session on Friday as traders keenly await the the US NFP report. The Fed-RBA policy divergence continues to underpin the pair.
GBP/USD steadies above 1.2750 despite a likely sweeping Labour win
GBP/USD keeps its range above 1.2750 in Asian trading on Friday, unperturbed by the exit polls pointing to a landslide Labour Party victory in the UK general election. US Nonfarm Payrolls data is next in focus.
Gold price steadily climbs back closer to two-week high, focus remains glued to US NFP
Gold price extends its consolidative price move during the Asian session on Friday and remains well within the striking distance of the highest level since June 21 touched earlier this week. The recent softer US macro data reaffirmed market bets that the Federal Reserve will begin cutting rates in September.
Is the party over for meme coins?
According to Santiment's data on Thursday, meme coins have experienced steep declines in the past few weeks, following speculation that the crypto market has passed its euphoria phase.
US jobs report preview – Will Nonfarm Payrolls disappoint?
Will the July Nonfarm Payrolls report disappoint, sending stocks and the US Dollar lower? Let's take a look at what the signal is from the other labor market indicators because forex fundamentals matter for trading.