Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD sticks to strong gains near multi-month top

GBP/USD stepped into fresh bids at six-month highs on Wednesday after the Trump administration unveiled tariffs that overall came in better than many investors had feared based on President Donald Trump’s cavalcade of tariff threats since taking up residence in the White House 72 days ago. The exact details of the tariff proposals remain complex, but US consumers can expect to pay a flat 10% tariff on all imports into the US, alongside an additional 25% tariff on all automobiles and car parts, and varied “reciprocal” tariffs charged at different levels on a per-country basis. Donald Trump also took the opportunity to remind the world that he still intends to issue even further tariff packages on things like copper, microchips, and other basic imported consumer goods that underpin the entire US economy. Read more...

The GBP/USD pair gains strong follow-through positive traction for the second successive day on Thursday and advances to its highest level since October 2024 during the Asian session. Spot prices currently trade just above mid-1.3000s, up 0.40% for the day, and seem poised to climb further amid a bearish US Dollar (USD). Read more...

The Pound Sterling (GBP) exhibits a different performance with each of its major peers on Thursday. The outlook of the British currency appears to be healthier as United States (US) President Donald Trump has imposed lower tariffs on the United Kingdom (UK). Trump slapped a 10% levy on Britain, which was the minimal figure seen in the reciprocal tariff chart. Read more...

