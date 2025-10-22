TRENDING:
Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD steady near 1.3360 post soft UK CPI

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

GBP/USD steady near 1.3360 post soft UK CPI

GBP/USD holds firm during the North American session on Wednesday following the latest inflation report in the United Kingdom, which triggered some weakness in the Pound Sterling (GBP), as expectations for further easing by the Bank of England (BoE) increased. The pair trades at 1.3362, virtually unchanged after diving to 1.3305 following the release of the CPI data. Read More...

GBP/USD daily chart

Pound Sterling slumps as UK inflation growth cools down

The Pound Sterling (GBP) faces intense selling pressure against its major peers on Wednesday after the release of the United Kingdom (UK) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for September. Read More...

GBP/USD stays below 1.3400 ahead of UK inflation data

GBP/USD loses ground for the fourth consecutive session, trading around 1.3380 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair face challenges ahead of the United Kingdom’s (UK) Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Retail Price Index data for September. Read More...

