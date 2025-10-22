Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD steady near 1.3360 post soft UK CPI

GBP/USD holds firm during the North American session on Wednesday following the latest inflation report in the United Kingdom, which triggered some weakness in the Pound Sterling (GBP), as expectations for further easing by the Bank of England (BoE) increased. The pair trades at 1.3362, virtually unchanged after diving to 1.3305 following the release of the CPI data. Read More...

Pound Sterling slumps as UK inflation growth cools down