Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD stays firm below 1.2700, bearishly biased

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Stays firm below 1.2700, bearishly biased
Pound Sterling rises amid uncertainty over BoE rate-cut timing
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Rises to 1.2700 nearing 14-day EMA
EUR/USD declines below 1.0700 as USD rebounds
EUR/USD struggles to hold its ground and trades in the red below 1.2700. The US Dollar gathers strength following hawkish comments from Fed Governor Michelle Bowman and the consumer sentiment data for June, forcing the pair to stretch lower.
GBP/USD loses traction, drops below 1.2700
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades below 1.2700 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The cautious market mood and hawkish Fed commentary supports the US Dollar and doesn't allow the pair to build on Monday's recovery gains.
Gold extends slide below $2,320 as USD demand persists
After spending the first half of the day in a tight range near $2,330, Gold edges lower toward $2,320 in the American session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady above 4.2% and the US Dollar rebounds on hawkish Fed comments, causing XAU/USD to push lower.
Bitcoin breaks below descending wedge, finding support on key level
Bitcoin spot ETFs record a $174.5 million outflow on Monday, marking seven consecutive days of continuous decline. Mt.Gox announces Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash repayment to creditors in July.
EU-China trade talks to shape tariff impact
China and the EU will start trade talks amid tensions over possible punitive tariffs. The outcome could determine the extent to which the current anti-dumping investigations hit the targeted industries or whether the trade disputes could have a more damaging economic impact.