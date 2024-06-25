  • GBP/USD is steady as worse-than-expected US Consumer Confidence report, weighs on US Dollar.
  • Technical outlook shows a 'bullish piercing' pattern, but momentum favors sellers, with RSI standing bearish.
  • Key support levels will be 100-DMA and the May 3 high at 1.2640/34, with further losses eyed beneath the psychological level of 1.2600.
  • Key resistance levels are 1.2700 and previous support trendline turned resistance at 1.2730/40.

The Pound Sterling stayed firm against the Greenback on Tuesday, even though the latter remained positive, and a worse-than-expected Consumer Confidence report capped the US Dollar advance. Therefore, the GBP/USD trades at 1.2678, virtually unchanged.

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook

The pair formed a ‘bullish piercing’ pattern, hinting that traders could challenge the next resistance seen at 1.2700, yet buyers remain reluctant to lift the GBP/USD towards that level.

Momentum still favors sellers, as depicted by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which remains bearish and aims lower. That said, the GBP/USD path of least resistance is downwards.

The first support will be the confluence of the 100-day moving average (DMA) and the May 3 high-turned support at around 1.2640/34, closely followed by the 50-DMA at 1.2632. Once that area is surpassed, the psychological 1.2600 mark would be up next, ahead of the 200-DMA at 1.2555.

For a bullish continuation, traders must claim 1.2700 and clear a previous support trendline turned resistance at around 1.2730/40.

GBP/USD Price Action – Daily Chart

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2677
Today Daily Change -0.0008
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 1.2685
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2733
Daily SMA50 1.2629
Daily SMA100 1.2641
Daily SMA200 1.2558
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2698
Previous Daily Low 1.2633
Previous Weekly High 1.274
Previous Weekly Low 1.2623
Previous Monthly High 1.2801
Previous Monthly Low 1.2446
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2673
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2658
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2646
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2607
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2581
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2711
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2737
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2776

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD declines below 1.0700 as USD rebounds

EUR/USD declines below 1.0700 as USD rebounds

EUR/USD struggles to hold its ground and trades in the red below 1.2700. The US Dollar gathers strength following hawkish comments from Fed Governor Michelle Bowman and the consumer sentiment data for June, forcing the pair to stretch lower.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD loses traction, drops below 1.2700

GBP/USD loses traction, drops below 1.2700

GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades below 1.2700 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The cautious market mood and hawkish Fed commentary supports the US Dollar and doesn't allow the pair to build on Monday's recovery gains.

GBP/USD News

Gold declines toward $2,320 on renewed USD strength

Gold declines toward $2,320 on renewed USD strength

After spending the first half of the day in a tight range near $2,330, Gold edges lower toward $2,320 in the American session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady above 4.2% and the US Dollar rebounds on hawkish Fed comments, causing XAU/USD to push lower.

Gold News

Bitcoin breaks below descending wedge, finding support on key level

Bitcoin breaks below descending wedge, finding support on key level

Bitcoin spot ETFs record a $174.5 million outflow on Monday, marking seven consecutive days of continuous decline. Mt.Gox announces Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash repayment to creditors in July.

Read more

EU-China trade talks to shape tariff impact

EU-China trade talks to shape tariff impact

China and the EU will start trade talks amid tensions over possible punitive tariffs. The outcome could determine the extent to which the current anti-dumping investigations hit the targeted industries or whether the trade disputes could have a more damaging economic impact.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures