Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD stabilizes after BoE holds rates

GBP/USD stabilizes after BoE holds rates, geopolitical risks support US Dollar
The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades within familiar levels after hitting a four-week low of 1.3383, recovers and posts gains of over 0.03% against the US Dollar (USD) following the Bank of England's (BoE) decision to keep rates unchanged. Rising geopolitical risks continued to cap GBP/USD, as the US Dollar extended its recovery. Read More...
Pound Sterling gives back gains as BoE leave interest rates steady, with 6-3 majority
The Pound Sterling (GBP) faces selling pressure against its major peers on Thursday as the Bank of England’s (BoE) leaves interest rates steady at 4.25%. The BoE was expected to do so as it guided a "gradual and careful" stance to the monetary expansion path in the May policy meeting, following an interest rate reduction by 25 basis points (bps). Read More...
GBP/USD holds losses near 1.3400 ahead of BoE’s policy decision
GBP/USD remains subdued for the third consecutive session, trading around 1.3410 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The pair faces challenges as the US Dollar (USD) gains ground amid increased safe-haven demand, driven by escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. Moreover, the Bank of England (BoE) is widely anticipated to keep its interest rates steady at 4.25% at its June meeting scheduled later in the day. Read More...
GBP/USD picks up pace and climbs to 1.3460
GBP/USD trades with a little bullish bias, managing to advance to daily highs around the 1.3460 zone as market players react to the Bank of England's (BoE) steady hand and the flattish sentiment surrounding the Greenback.
EUR/USD challenges daily highs around 1.1480
EUR/USD stays marginally bid and still trades in the sub-1.1500 range, despite an equally erratic US Dollar and lessened volatility in global markets as investors analyse Wednesday's FOMC meeting and the ongoing escalation of the Middle East crisis.
Gold appears sidelined around $3,370
Gold now treads water near the $3,370 zone per troy punce as the NA session draws to a close on Thursday. The precious metal continues to closely follow the continuous geopolitical effervescence, thin trading circumstances, and a minor increase in the US Dollar.
Bitcoin on the verge of a breakdown amid possible US strike on Iran
Bitcoin price finds support around the 50-day EMA at $103,100; a decisive close below this level could trigger a sharp correction. Reports that US officials are preparing for a strike on Iran in the coming days could further weigh on sentiment.
In the Eurozone, inflation is also a monetary phenomenon
Monetary aggregates continue to be closely monitored by the European Central Bank (ECB), a sign that, despite the passage of time and the increasing complexity of financing circuits, quantitative theory remains relevant.
