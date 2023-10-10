Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD springs higher, looking for 1.23

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team
GBP/USD springs higher, looking for 1.23

The GBP/USD is trading higher on Tuesday as market sentiment cautiously recovers following the weekend's Israel-Hamas conflict escalation, and the Pound Sterling (GBP) is catching a bid into fresh two-week highs just shy of 1.2300. Read More...

Pound Sterling refreshes two-week high on cheerful market mood

The Pound Sterling (GBP) stabilizes after recovering from a six-month low as market sentiment improves and Bank of England (BoE) policymaker Katherine Mann calls for a more aggressive approach to bring down inflation to 2%. Last week, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said he expected inflation to decline to or below 5% by year-end, but added that he doesn’t promise the achievement of price stability in a timely manner. Read More...
 

GBP/USD: Extra gains likely above 1.2270 – UOB

In the opinion of UOB Group’s Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang, GBP/USD is seen gathering further upside traction once it clears 1.2270. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2289
Today Daily Change 0.0051
Today Daily Change % 0.42
Today daily open 1.2238
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2265
Daily SMA50 1.2505
Daily SMA100 1.2605
Daily SMA200 1.244
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2244
Previous Daily Low 1.2163
Previous Weekly High 1.2262
Previous Weekly Low 1.2037
Previous Monthly High 1.2713
Previous Monthly Low 1.2111
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2213
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2194
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2186
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2134
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2105
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2267
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2296
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2349

 

 

 
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

