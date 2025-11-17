GBP/USD weakens to near 1.3150 as BoE rate cut expectations grow on weak UK data

The GBP/USD pair declines to near 1.3155 during the early Asian session on Monday. The Pound Sterling (GBP) softens against the US Dollar (USD) amid concerns about the UK's fiscal debt and weak economic data from the UK. Bank of England (BoE) External Member Catherine Mann is set to speak later on Monday.

The pound loses ground after a report that UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Finance Minister Rachel Reeves have dropped the plan to raise income tax rates, in a dramatic turn ahead of the budget on November 26. Read more...

