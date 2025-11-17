TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD softens to around 1.3155 on Monday

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD softens to around 1.3155 on Monday
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

GBP/USD weakens to near 1.3150 as BoE rate cut expectations grow on weak UK data

The GBP/USD pair declines to near 1.3155 during the early Asian session on Monday. The Pound Sterling (GBP) softens against the US Dollar (USD) amid concerns about the UK's fiscal debt and weak economic data from the UK. Bank of England (BoE) External Member Catherine Mann is set to speak later on Monday. 

The pound loses ground after a report that UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Finance Minister Rachel Reeves have dropped the plan to raise income tax rates, in a dramatic turn ahead of the budget on November 26. Read more...

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Pound Sterling struggles for direction as markets await key US/ UK data

The Pound Sterling (GBP) consolidated its recovery from seven-month lows against the US Dollar (USD), as GBP/USD lacked bullish conviction. GBP/USD witnessed a bull-bear tug-of-war in the past week, with the recovery sustained by a broad-based US Dollar decline.

Meanwhile, the UK fiscal concerns and increased bets for a Bank of England (BoE) interest rate cut next month remained a drag on the major. The USD failed to find any inspiration from the end of the longest government shutdown in American history and declined to its lowest level in two weeks against a basket of six major currencies. Read more...

Daily chart

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD recovers above 1.1600 as USD upswing fizzles

EUR/USD recovers above 1.1600 as USD upswing fizzles

EUR/USD trims losses and recovers above 1.1600 in the European session on Monday. The US Dollar upswing loses steam, even as risk sentiment remains in a softer spot and markets continue to scale back on December Fed rate cut expectations, lending support to the pair. 

GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.3200 as US Dollar struggles

GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.3200 as US Dollar struggles

GBP/USD is looking to extend its rebound toward 1.3200 in European trading on Monday. The pair capitalizes on a pause in the US Dollar rebound, while Pound Sterling buyers remain unnerved amid UK fiscal concerns. Focus shifts to central bank talks amid tepid market mood. 

Gold sticks to negative bias below $4,100 amid USD uptick, reduced Fed rate cut bets

Gold sticks to negative bias below $4,100 amid USD uptick, reduced Fed rate cut bets

Gold remains depressed for the third straight day, though it lacks bearish conviction and manages to hold above a one-week low touched on Friday. A slew of influential FOMC members showed little conviction for reducing borrowing costs, prompting traders to scale back their expectations for another interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.

Can Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple hold key support levels?

Can Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple hold key support levels?

Bitcoin Ethereum, and Ripple begin the week on a cautious note, trading near their respective support levels. Market sentiment remains fragile following last week’s volatility, with BTC, ETH, and XRP correcting by nearly 10%, 14%, and 7%, respectively.

Week ahead: US schedule awaited – Fed minutes, CPI and flash PMI on tap [Video]

Week ahead: US schedule awaited – Fed minutes, CPI and flash PMI on tap [Video]

Canada, Japan and the UK to publish CPI data, but not the US. US October jobs and inflation reports may never get released. New release schedule likely; FOMC minutes eyed in meantime. Flash PMIs to be watched amid renewed economic worries

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI recovers amid new Pi App Studio updates

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI recovers amid new Pi App Studio updates

Pi Network (PI) trades above $0.2200 at press time on Monday, sustaining the 3.52% gains from Sunday. The announcement of Pi App Studio updates on Thursday aligns with the three-day recovery in PI token, with bulls aiming towards the 50-day Exponential Moving Average.  

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers