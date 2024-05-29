Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD slumps to fresh weekly lows as bears eye 1.2700

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Slumps to fresh weekly lows as bears eye 1.2700

The British Pound fell to a new weekly low against the Greenback on Wednesday as US Treasury bond yields continued to climb. Federal Reserve officials remained cautious and influenced traders' expectations of just 25 basis points of rate cuts seen toward the end of 2024. The GBP/USD trades at 1.2719, down 0.33%. Read More...

Pound Sterling corrects further against US Dollar ahead of US core PCE inflation

The Pound Sterling (GBP) corrects to 1.2740 against the US Dollar (USD) in Wednesday’s American session after posting a fresh 10-week high at 1.2800 on Tuesday. The rally in the GBP/USD pair stalls as the United Kingdom (UK) inflation outlook softens and the US Dollar (USD) comes out of the woods. Read More...

GBP/USD trims gains above 1.2750 amid US Dollar rebounds

The GBP/USD pair trades with mild losses around 1.2760 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The modest recovery of the US Dollar  (USD) and US yields amid the diminishing expectations of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) in September weighs on the major pair. The Fed’s Beige Book is due later on Wednesday and the Fed’s John Williams is due to speak. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2716
Today Daily Change -0.0046
Today Daily Change % -0.36
Today daily open 1.2762
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2627
Daily SMA50 1.2583
Daily SMA100 1.2634
Daily SMA200 1.2541
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2801
Previous Daily Low 1.2754
Previous Weekly High 1.2761
Previous Weekly Low 1.2676
Previous Monthly High 1.2709
Previous Monthly Low 1.23
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2772
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2783
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2744
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2726
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2697
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.279
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2819
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2837

 

 

 
AUD/USD: Door open to a test of 0.6600 and below

AUD/USD: Door open to a test of 0.6600 and below

AUD/USD added to losses recorded in the previous session and traded at shouting distance from the 0.6600 neighbourhood amidst increasing buying pressure surrounding the Greenback.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD tumbles back to 1.08 region, investors turn to US GDP and PCE inflation

EUR/USD tumbles back to 1.08 region, investors turn to US GDP and PCE inflation

EUR/USD pulled back sharply on Wednesday, falling back to the 1.0800 handle after broad risk appetite evaporated. The pair is trading firmly into technical resistance as investors gear up for a batch of mid-tier European economic indicators on Thursday, followed by an update to US quarterly GDP growth.

EUR/USD News

Gold pressures daily lows around $2,340

Gold pressures daily lows around $2,340

Gold trades in negative territory near $2,340 after closing the previous three trading days higher. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield gains more than 1% on the day above 4.6%, causing XAU/USD to continue to stretch lower.

Gold News

Ethereum sideways move persists, analyst says ETH ETF will only see 20% of Bitcoin flows

Ethereum sideways move persists, analyst says ETH ETF will only see 20% of Bitcoin flows

Ethereum sustained its sideways movement on Wednesday as Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas compared spot ETH ETFs to Silver ETFs, predicting that they will only see 20% of the flows recorded across Bitcoin ETFs.

Read more

Dow Jones Industrial Average sheds 400 points on Wednesday as risk aversion weighs

Dow Jones Industrial Average sheds 400 points on Wednesday as risk aversion weighs

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is broadly lower on Wednesday, shedding over 400 points and backsliding below 38,500.00. The major equity index is down nearly nine-tenths of a percent as investor sentiment sours.

Read more

