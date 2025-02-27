Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD slumps against US Dollar as Trump threatens reciprocal tariffs

Pound Sterling slumps against US Dollar as Trump threatens reciprocal tariffs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) slides to near 1.2630 against the US Dollar (USD) in North American trading hours on Thursday. The GBP/USD pair faces pressure as the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, jumps higher slightly above 107.00 after threats of reciprocal tariffs from United States (US) President Donald Trump in the US opening session and upbeat US Durable Goods Orders data for January. Read More...
GBP/USD holds losses near 1.2650 as risk aversion intensifies, US Treasury yields climb
GBP/USD depreciates after two consecutive sessions of gains, trading around 1.2660 during Asian hours on Thursday. The pair loses ground as the US Dollar (USD) strengthens amid increased risk aversion and rising US Treasury yields. Read More...
GBP/USD runs out of bullish gas at key technical levels
GBP/USD briefly tested a fresh 10-week high on Wednesday, piercing 1.2700 for the first time since mid-December. However, souring risk sentiment took hold during the US market session, dragging Cable back down into near-term consolidation and keeping the pair chained south of the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Read More...
