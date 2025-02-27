GBP/USD holds losses near 1.2650 as risk aversion intensifies, US Treasury yields climb

GBP/USD slips as the US Dollar gains strength amid heightened risk aversion and rising US Treasury yields.

Federal Reserve’s Raphael Bostic suggested keeping interest rates steady to maintain pressure on inflation.

BoE’s Swati Dhingra noted that higher US tariffs could boost the US Dollar, potentially driving up prices in the UK.

GBP/USD depreciates after two consecutive sessions of gains, trading around 1.2660 during Asian hours on Thursday. The pair loses ground as the US Dollar (USD) strengthens amid increased risk aversion and rising US Treasury yields.

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic stated late Wednesday that the Fed should maintain current interest rates to continue applying downward pressure on inflation, according to Bloomberg. Bostic noted the need for more data to determine if January’s inflation was a temporary bump or the start of a trend. He emphasized that Fed policy remains restrictive and should stay that way.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the USD against six major currencies, advanced near 106.50, with 2-year and 10-year US Treasury bond yields standing at 4.08% and 4.27%, respectively, at the time of writing.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced late Wednesday that April 3 would serve as the baseline for reciprocal tariff data. He also stated that Chinese vehicles would not be allowed in the US, citing China as a major concern. Separately, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reaffirmed his commitment to working with Congress to make President Trump’s tax cuts permanent.

Bank of England (BoE) Monetary Policy Committee Member Swati Dhingra commented on Wednesday that higher US tariffs could strengthen the US Dollar in the short term, leading to some price-increasing effects in the United Kingdom (UK). However, she noted that the overall inflationary impact in the UK would likely be offset by reduced global price pressures resulting from these tariffs.

British Pound PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.14% 0.09% 0.13% 0.07% -0.01% 0.09% 0.24% EUR -0.14% -0.04% -0.02% -0.07% -0.15% -0.05% 0.10% GBP -0.09% 0.04% 0.06% -0.03% -0.10% -0.00% 0.15% JPY -0.13% 0.02% -0.06% -0.10% -0.16% -0.10% 0.09% CAD -0.07% 0.07% 0.03% 0.10% -0.07% 0.03% 0.18% AUD 0.00% 0.15% 0.10% 0.16% 0.07% 0.10% 0.26% NZD -0.09% 0.05% 0.00% 0.10% -0.03% -0.10% 0.15% CHF -0.24% -0.10% -0.15% -0.09% -0.18% -0.26% -0.15% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).