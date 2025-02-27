GBP/USD holds losses near 1.2650 as risk aversion intensifies, US Treasury yields climb

- GBP/USD slips as the US Dollar gains strength amid heightened risk aversion and rising US Treasury yields.
- Federal Reserve’s Raphael Bostic suggested keeping interest rates steady to maintain pressure on inflation.
- BoE’s Swati Dhingra noted that higher US tariffs could boost the US Dollar, potentially driving up prices in the UK.
GBP/USD depreciates after two consecutive sessions of gains, trading around 1.2660 during Asian hours on Thursday. The pair loses ground as the US Dollar (USD) strengthens amid increased risk aversion and rising US Treasury yields.
Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic stated late Wednesday that the Fed should maintain current interest rates to continue applying downward pressure on inflation, according to Bloomberg. Bostic noted the need for more data to determine if January’s inflation was a temporary bump or the start of a trend. He emphasized that Fed policy remains restrictive and should stay that way.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the USD against six major currencies, advanced near 106.50, with 2-year and 10-year US Treasury bond yields standing at 4.08% and 4.27%, respectively, at the time of writing.
US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced late Wednesday that April 3 would serve as the baseline for reciprocal tariff data. He also stated that Chinese vehicles would not be allowed in the US, citing China as a major concern. Separately, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reaffirmed his commitment to working with Congress to make President Trump’s tax cuts permanent.
Bank of England (BoE) Monetary Policy Committee Member Swati Dhingra commented on Wednesday that higher US tariffs could strengthen the US Dollar in the short term, leading to some price-increasing effects in the United Kingdom (UK). However, she noted that the overall inflationary impact in the UK would likely be offset by reduced global price pressures resulting from these tariffs.
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the weakest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.14%
|0.09%
|0.13%
|0.07%
|-0.01%
|0.09%
|0.24%
|EUR
|-0.14%
|-0.04%
|-0.02%
|-0.07%
|-0.15%
|-0.05%
|0.10%
|GBP
|-0.09%
|0.04%
|0.06%
|-0.03%
|-0.10%
|-0.00%
|0.15%
|JPY
|-0.13%
|0.02%
|-0.06%
|-0.10%
|-0.16%
|-0.10%
|0.09%
|CAD
|-0.07%
|0.07%
|0.03%
|0.10%
|-0.07%
|0.03%
|0.18%
|AUD
|0.00%
|0.15%
|0.10%
|0.16%
|0.07%
|0.10%
|0.26%
|NZD
|-0.09%
|0.05%
|0.00%
|0.10%
|-0.03%
|-0.10%
|0.15%
|CHF
|-0.24%
|-0.10%
|-0.15%
|-0.09%
|-0.18%
|-0.26%
|-0.15%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
