Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD slips below 1.33 as US consumer sentiment turns negative

GBP/USD slips below 1.33 as US consumer sentiment turns negative, boosts USD
The Pound Sterling retreats against the US Dollar during the North American session, poised to end the week with minimal losses of over 0.24%. An absent economic docket in the UK on Friday left traders adrift to US data, which revealed that consumers are becoming pessimistic about the economy. The GBP/USD trades at 1.3276, down 0.39%. Read More...
Pound Sterling weakens against USD even as Michigan Sentiment data slides again
The Pound Sterling (GBP) turns upside down below 1.3330 against the US Dollar (USD) in Friday’s North American session. The GBP/USD pair gives up intraday gains and turns negative as the US Dollar (USD) claws back losses after the release of the preliminary US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI) and the Consumer Inflation Expectations data for May. Read More...
GBP/USD drifts higher above 1.3300 on softer US Dollar, upbeat UK GDP data
The GBP/USD pair edges higher to around 1.3310 during the Asian trading hours on Friday. The Greenback weakens against the Pound Sterling (GBP) as downside surprises in the US economic data this week raise bets of more Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts this year. Traders will keep an eye on the preliminary University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, along with the US Building Permits, Housing Starts, which are due later on Friday. Read More...
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD deflates to three-day lows around 1.1130
The euro remains under heavy pressure on Friday, with EUR/USD retreating toward the 1.1130 level to hit new three-day troughs. Despite a weaker reading in the U-Mich index in May, the US Dollar found support as inflation expectations ticked higher.
GBP/USD slips back to 1.3250 on USD-buying
GBP/USD recedes to the mid-1.3200s on Friday session, as the Greenback regains ground against the broadeer risk-linked universe. Supporting the upside in the US Dollar comes a rise in US consumer inflation expectations, according to the latest data from the U-Mich survey.
Gold looks depressed below $3,200
Gold reversed course on Friday, falling sharply below the $3,200 mark after Thursday’s strong rally. The retreat came as a resurgent US Dollar and easing geopolitical tensions weighed on demand for the safe-haven metal. Furthermore, XAU/USD remained under pressure and is on track to log its biggest weekly loss of the year.
Is Ethereum's comeback real?
Ethereum price hovers above $2,500 on Friday after soaring nearly 100% since early April's bottom. The ETH Pectra upgrade has boosted over 11,000 EIP-7702 authorizations in a week, indicating healthy uptake by wallets and dApps.
Trump’s Middle East dealmaking blitz: What does it mean for investors?
President Donald Trump’s May 2025 Middle East visit has unleashed a flurry of mega-deals, aimed at deepening U.S. trade ties, correcting trade imbalances, and reinforcing America’s leadership in defense and technology exports.