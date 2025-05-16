- UoM Consumer Sentiment plunges to 50.8, lowest since July 2022; inflation expectations rise sharply.
- US housing data mixed, import prices rise unexpectedly; Powell, Jefferson caution against premature easing.
- UK data void leaves Sterling adrift; traders await key UK inflation, flash PMIs, and Retail Sales next week.
The Pound Sterling retreats against the US Dollar during the North American session, poised to end the week with minimal losses of over 0.24%. An absent economic docket in the UK on Friday left traders adrift to US data, which revealed that consumers are becoming pessimistic about the economy. The GBP/USD trades at 1.3276, down 0.39%
GBP/USD wavers and is poised to end the week negatively, despite dismal US consumer data
Recently, the University of Michigan revealed that May’s Consumer Sentiment index fell to its lowest level since July 2022, at 50.8, below forecasts for an improvement to 53.8, down from April’s 52.2. The poll also showed that inflation expectations for the next year rose from 6.5% to 7.3% and for the next five years jumped from 4.4% to 4.6%.
Other US data showed that import prices increased unexpectedly in April, due to a surge oin the cost of capital goods and a weaker US Dollar. US housing data was mixed with housing starts rising in April, while Building Permits fell to an almost two-year low.
The GBP/USD delayed reacting to US data but drifted below 1.33. On Thursday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell revealed that “Certain aspects of the Fed's approach are permanent, such as the focus on inflation expectations.”
So far, US economic data released during the week have shown an evolution in the disinflation process. Nevertheless, Fed officials remained reluctant to ease policy as they remained uncertain about US trade policies, tariffs, and their effects on inflation. Fed’s Governor Jefferson stressed that a reacceleration of inflation could be temporary or persistent.
On the growth front, Retail Sales continued to decelerate in April. However, the latest update from the Atlanta Fed GDP Now suggests that the US economy could grow at a rate of 2.4%, down from 2.5% a day ago, the Atlanta Fed revealed.
Next week, the UK economic docket will feature the UK-European Union meeting alongside the release of the UK’s inflation figures, flash PMIs, and Retail Sales. In the US, a flurry of Fed speakers, flash PMIs, and housing data will be eyed.
GBP/USD Price Chart: Technical outlook
The GBP/USD has dropped below 1.33, and it might close the week beneath the latter. This could pave the way for a pullback, though sellers must clear the May 15 daily low of 1.3248, so they could challenge the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.3112. On further weakness, the next support would be the 1.3000 mark.
Conversely, if GBP/USD ends above 1.33, buyers could test 1.3350. A clear break of that level could expose the year-to-date (YTD) peak at 1.3443.
British Pound PRICE This week
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.89%
|0.34%
|-0.19%
|0.63%
|0.35%
|0.90%
|0.58%
|EUR
|-0.89%
|-0.41%
|-0.50%
|0.24%
|0.10%
|0.49%
|0.17%
|GBP
|-0.34%
|0.41%
|0.08%
|0.65%
|0.52%
|0.84%
|0.59%
|JPY
|0.19%
|0.50%
|-0.08%
|0.82%
|-0.09%
|0.23%
|0.54%
|CAD
|-0.63%
|-0.24%
|-0.65%
|-0.82%
|-0.02%
|0.26%
|-0.07%
|AUD
|-0.35%
|-0.10%
|-0.52%
|0.09%
|0.02%
|0.29%
|0.05%
|NZD
|-0.90%
|-0.49%
|-0.84%
|-0.23%
|-0.26%
|-0.29%
|-0.35%
|CHF
|-0.58%
|-0.17%
|-0.59%
|-0.54%
|0.07%
|-0.05%
|0.35%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to 1.1150 area on renewed USD strength
EUR/USD comes under bearish pressure and drops to the 1.1150 area in the American session on Friday. The data from the US showed that the UoM Consumer Sentiment Index declined further in May but the one-year inflation expectation rose to 7.3%, helping the USD gather strength.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3300 on modest USD recovery
GBP/USD trades in the red below 1.3300 in the second half of the day on Friday. The Greenback regains its footing against the Pound Sterling and weighs on the pair after the latest data from the US showed an increase in the one-year consumer inflation expectations.
Gold stays below $3,200 looks to post biggest one-week loss of 2025
Gold turns south and trades deep in negative territory below $3,200 after posting strong gains on Thursday. The broad-based US Dollar (USD) strength and easing geopolitical tensions force XAU/USD, which remains on track to register its largest one-week loss of the year, to stay on the back foot.
Is Ethereum's comeback real?
Ethereum price hovers above $2,500 on Friday after soaring nearly 100% since early April's bottom. The ETH Pectra upgrade has boosted over 11,000 EIP-7702 authorizations in a week, indicating healthy uptake by wallets and dApps.
Trump’s Middle East dealmaking blitz: What does it mean for investors?
President Donald Trump’s May 2025 Middle East visit has unleashed a flurry of mega-deals, aimed at deepening U.S. trade ties, correcting trade imbalances, and reinforcing America’s leadership in defense and technology exports.