Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD slips as softer UK inflation boosts BoE dovish bets

GBP/USD slips as softer UK inflation boosts BoE dovish bets

The GBP/USD retreats on Thursday, down over 0.21% after the latest inflation report in the United Kingdom, increased the odds for a Bank of England rate cut by the end of the year. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.3326 after reaching a high of 1.3359. Read More...

GBP/USD daily chart

Pound Sterling ticks lower against US Dollar, US CPI comes under spotlight

The Pound Sterling (GBP) drops slightly to near 1.3340 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Thursday. The GBP/USD pair edges down after comments from Bank of England (BoE) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Swati Dhingra signaling that United States (US) tariffs could put downward pressure on prices in the United Kingdom (UK) economy. Read More...

GBP/USD slips below 1.3350 as traders adopt caution due to US data blackout

GBP/USD extends its losing streak for the fifth consecutive day, trading around 1.3340 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The pair depreciates as the US Dollar (USD) draws support due to increased risk aversion as traders are expected to approach the United States (US) inflation data due on Friday cautiously amid the ongoing government shutdown and resulting data blackout. Read More...

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD clings to daily gains above 1.1600

EUR/USD sticks to its marginal advance beyond 1.1600 the figure on Thursday as the US Dollar now seems to struggle to extend its initial advance. Investors, in the meantime, continue to assess developments on the trade front, coupled with the lack of news around the US shutdown and steady caution pre-US CPI data.

GBP/USD slips back to 1.3320, daily lows

GBP/USD is extending its slide on Thursday, receding toward the area of daily troughs near 1.3320. Cable remains under pressure as the Greenback trades with decent gains and markets ramp up expectations for a potential BoE rate cut by year-end.

Gold looks sidelined around $4,150

Gold now appears to have entered a consolidative phase around the $4,150 region per troy ounce on Thursday. The move higher in the yellow metal appears supported by a cautious mood ahead of the US CPI data, while a firm Dollar, mixed Treasury yields, and easing trade worries are keeping price action fairly contained.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP attempt breakout amid reigniting risk-on sentiment

Bitcoin tests $110,000 resistance as retail traders pile into long positions. Ethereum edges higher toward the 100-day EMA hurdle despite fading institutional interest. XRP rises for the first time in two days, reflecting growing retail demand.

What Japan's new Prime Minister Takaichi means for the Yen

The Japanese Yen steadies as markets absorb the appointment of Sanae Takaichi as Japan’s new Prime Minister. Investors weigh the risk of a mismatch between Japan's expansionary fiscal policy and gradual monetary normalization.

Aster price rises as DEX unveils Rocket Launch to support early-stage crypto projects

Aster edges higher, trading marginally above $1.00 at the time of writing on Thursday. The uptick in price reflects an overall positive sentiment in the cryptocurrency market, which has propelled Bitcoin above $109,000 and Ethereum above $3,800.

