Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD slips after hitting record high past 100-day SMA

GBP/USD slips after hitting record high past 100-day SMA
GBP/USD registers losses on Friday during the North American session after testing the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.2658. Good economic data from the United Kingdom (UK) pushed the pair towards year-to-date (YTD) highs of 1.2678 before stabilizing at current spot prices. The pair exchanges hands near 1.2660. Read More...
Pound Sterling weakens against US Dollar as investors see Trump tariffs less fearful
The Pound Sterling (GBP) falls back after posting a fresh two-month high near 1.2680 against the US Dollar in North American trading hours on Friday. The GBP/USD pair surrenders intraday gains and turns negative as the US Dollar bounces back. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, rebounds to near 106.65 from its Year-To-Date (YTD) low of around 106.30, which it posted on Thursday. Read More...
GBP/USD remains above 1.2650 near two-month highs
GBP/USD edged lower after hitting a two-month high of 1.2674 on Friday, trading around 1.2670 at the time of writing during the Asian session. However, the pair gained ground as the US Dollar (USD) struggled amid weak jobless claims data and mixed signals from the Federal Reserve (Fed). Read More...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0500 after mixed US PMI data
EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.0500 in the American session on Friday after the data from the US showed that the business activity in the private sector expanded at a softer pace than anticipated in early February. The pair remains on track to end the week with little changed.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2650, looks to post weekly gains
GBP/USD regains its traction and trades above 1.2650 in the second half of the day on Friday. The data from the US showed that the S&P Global Services PMI dropped into the contraction territory below 50 in February, causing the US Dollar to lose strength and helping the pair edge higher.
Gold holds above $2,930 as US yields edge lower
Gold holds above $2,930 after correcting from the record-high it set above $2,950 on Thursday. Following the mixed PMI data from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative territory below 4.5% and allows XAU/USD to hold its ground.
Crypto exchange Bybit hacked for $1.4 billion worth of ETH
Following a security breach first spotted by crypto investigator ZachXBT, crypto exchange Bybit announced that it suffered a hack where an attacker compromised one of its ETH wallets.
Money market outlook 2025: Trends and dynamics in the Eurozone, US, and UK
We delve into the world of money market funds. Distinct dynamics are at play in the US, eurozone, and UK. In the US, repo rates are more attractive, and bills are expected to appreciate. It's also worth noting that the Fed might cut rates more than anticipated, similar to the UK. In the eurozone, unsecured rates remain elevated.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.