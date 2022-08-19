GBP/USD Forecast: Next line of defense aligns at 1.1825

Pressured by the broad-based dollar strength, GBP/USD has suffered heavy losses and dropped to its lowest level in a month below 1.1900. The pair stays on the backfoot on Friday and additional losses could be witnessed in case safe-haven flows continue to dominate the financial markets in the second half of the day. It's worth noting, however, that the near-term technical outlook suggests that the pair could make a correction before the next leg lower.

The data from the US showed on Thursday that the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index improved significantly in August and the weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 250,0000, compared to the market expectation of 265,000. On a negative note, Existing Home Sales fell by 5.9% in July. The dollar struggled to make a decisive move in either direction with the initial reaction but hawkish comments from officials triggered an impressive rally in the US Dollar Index (DXY). Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD slides below 1.1900 mark, hits one-month low amid broad-based USD strength

The GBP/USD pair prolongs a one-and-half-week-old bearish trend and continues losing ground for the third successive day on Friday. This also marks the sixth day of a negative move in the previous seven and drags spot prices below the 1.1900 mark, or a one-month low during the first half of the European session.

US dollar buying remains unabated on the last day of the week and turns out to be a key factor that continues to exert downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair. In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback against a basket of half a dozen major currencies has shot to its highest level since July 18 and remains well supported by hawkish Fed expectations. Read more...

GBP/USD to extend further to the downside over the coming weeks – MUFG

The GBP/USD rate has broken back below the 1.2000 level. In the view of economists at MUFG Bank, GBP downside risks persist despite better sales data.

“A recent build-up of long GBP positioning by Leveraged Funds could be vulnerable to liquidation propelling GBP/USD lower still.”

“Instead of the expected modest MoM declines, overall sales increased 0.3% and excluding auto fuel gained 0.4%. The data doesn’t change the overall picture of weak consumer spending. The ex-auto sales print gained 0.2% in June as well but these modest gains were preceded by seven consecutive declines and the record temperatures in the UK in July were very likely a driver of increased sales.” Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1848
Today Daily Change -0.0081
Today Daily Change % -0.68
Today daily open 1.1929
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2111
Daily SMA50 1.2098
Daily SMA100 1.2382
Daily SMA200 1.2884
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.208
Previous Daily Low 1.1923
Previous Weekly High 1.2277
Previous Weekly Low 1.2048
Previous Monthly High 1.2246
Previous Monthly Low 1.176
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1983
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.202
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1875
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.182
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1718
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2032
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2134
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2188

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD recovers modestly, trades above 1.0050

EUR/USD recovers modestly, trades above 1.0050

EUR/USD has staged a modest rebound in the early American session on Friday and climbed above 1.0060 from the monthly low it touched at 1.0045 earlier in the day. In the absence of macroeconomic data releases, investors will keep a close eye on Wall Street.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD steadies below 1.1850 following steep decline

GBP/USD steadies below 1.1850 following steep decline

GBP/USD has gone into a consolidation phase near mid-1.1800 after having suffered heavy losses and declined toward 1.1800 earlier in the day. The pair remains at the mercy of the dollar's market valuation heading into the weekend.  

GBP/USD News

Gold erases daily losses, stays below $1,760

Gold erases daily losses, stays below $1,760

Gold has advanced toward $1,760 and managed to erase its losses after having declined to $1,750 during the European trading hours on Friday. With the 10-year US Treasury bond yield clinging to strong daily gains, however, XAU/USD struggles to gather bullish momentum.

Gold News

Should you buy the falling knife in Crypto.com Coins?

Should you buy the falling knife in Crypto.com Coins?

Crypto.com Coins take a nosedive move in early trading on Friday. The falling knife has hit the monthly pivot and started to slow down. Another leg lower looks granted as the G20 summit in Indonesia is set to receive two key figures.

Read more

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!

BECOME PREMIUM

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures