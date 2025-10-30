TRENDING:
Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD sinks below 1.32

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

GBP/USD sinks below 1.32 as Powell’s 'hawkish cut' strengthens US Dollar

GBP/USD extends its losses for the third straight day on Thursday, diving over 0.25% as traders push the exchange rate below the 1.3200 handle, following the Federal Reserve's (Fed) 'hawkish' rate cut as the Chairman Jerome Powell poured cold water on a reduction in December’s meeting. At the time of writing, GBP/USD trades at 1.3160 after hitting a daily high of 1.3218. Read More...

GBP/USD daily chart

Pound Sterling weakens against US Dollar on positive Trump-Xi trade talks

The Pound Sterling (GBP) drops to near 1.3185 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Thursday. The GBP/USD pair faces pressure as the US Dollar has recovered its early losses, following comments from United States (US) President Donald Trump and China’s commerce ministry after the meeting between Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Read More...

GBP/USD retakes 1.3200 amid softer USD; upside potential seems limited

The GBP/USD pair builds on the previous day's late rebound from the 1.3140 horizontal support, or the lowest level since May, and gains some positive traction during the Asian session on Thursday. Spot prices climb back above the 1.3200 mark in the last hour amid a modest US Dollar (USD) weakness, though the fundamental backdrop warrants some caution for bullish traders. Read More...

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains offered near 1.1560

EUR/USD remains offered near 1.1560

EUR/USD keeps the trade well south of 1.1600 the figure on Thursday, as market participants continue to digest the ECB’s steady hand and the rate cut by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday. Meanwhile, investors remain apathetic following the Trump-Xi meeting that yielded another US-China trade truce.

GBP/USD flirts with multi-month lows, retargets 1.3100

GBP/USD flirts with multi-month lows, retargets 1.3100

GBP/USD remains well on the defensive on Thursday, hovering around the area of multi-month lows near the 1.3100 neighbourhood in a context of the continuation of the strong upside momentum in the Greenback. Adding to the sour tone around the British Pound, traders keep evaluating the likelihood of a BoE rate cut sooner rather than later.

Gold looks firm near $4,000

Gold looks firm near $4,000

Gold is finding some footing on Thursday, orbiting around the key $4,000 mark per troy ounce and reversing four consecutive daily pullbacks. The US-China trade truce and the solid tone in the US Dollar seem to be limiting the precious metal’s upside potential.

Crypto market rebounds as Trump-Xi meeting leads to easing trade tensions

Crypto market rebounds as Trump-Xi meeting leads to easing trade tensions

Donald Trump’s meeting with Xi Jinping in South Korea led to a reduction in trade barriers. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP edge up by nearly 1% on Thursday, recovering early losses.

US-China trade – Xi and Trump put a lid on trade tensions once again

US-China trade – Xi and Trump put a lid on trade tensions once again

The meeting between Trump and Xi did not contain any surprises after the framework deal was revealed over the weekend. China achieved reduction in Fentanyl related tariffs while Trump secured soybean exports being resumed and China delaying its' export controls by at least a year.

Zcash extends bullish momentum as bulls eye $400

Zcash extends bullish momentum as bulls eye $400

Zcash upholds its bullish outlook, trading at around $360 at the time of writing on Thursday. The privacy-focused token has, over the past few weeks, edged higher, shrugging off volatility and risk-off sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market. 

