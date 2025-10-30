Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD sinks below 1.32
GBP/USD sinks below 1.32 as Powell’s 'hawkish cut' strengthens US Dollar
GBP/USD extends its losses for the third straight day on Thursday, diving over 0.25% as traders push the exchange rate below the 1.3200 handle, following the Federal Reserve's (Fed) 'hawkish' rate cut as the Chairman Jerome Powell poured cold water on a reduction in December’s meeting. At the time of writing, GBP/USD trades at 1.3160 after hitting a daily high of 1.3218. Read More...
Pound Sterling weakens against US Dollar on positive Trump-Xi trade talks
The Pound Sterling (GBP) drops to near 1.3185 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Thursday. The GBP/USD pair faces pressure as the US Dollar has recovered its early losses, following comments from United States (US) President Donald Trump and China’s commerce ministry after the meeting between Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Read More...
GBP/USD retakes 1.3200 amid softer USD; upside potential seems limited
The GBP/USD pair builds on the previous day's late rebound from the 1.3140 horizontal support, or the lowest level since May, and gains some positive traction during the Asian session on Thursday. Spot prices climb back above the 1.3200 mark in the last hour amid a modest US Dollar (USD) weakness, though the fundamental backdrop warrants some caution for bullish traders. Read More...
