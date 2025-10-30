TRENDING:
BoJ Interest Rate
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

GBP/USD retakes 1.3200 amid softer USD; upside potential seems limited

  • GBP/USD attracts some buyers as the USD retreats following the post-FOMC move up.
  • The Fed’s hawkish outlook could limit USD downside amid reviving safe-haven demand.
  • Concerns about the UK’s fiscal situation and BoE rate hike bets  cap gains for spot prices.
GBP/USD retakes 1.3200 amid softer USD; upside potential seems limited
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The GBP/USD pair builds on the previous day's late rebound from the 1.3140 horizontal support, or the lowest level since May, and gains some positive traction during the Asian session on Thursday. Spot prices climb back above the 1.3200 mark in the last hour amid a modest US Dollar (USD) weakness, though the fundamental backdrop warrants some caution for bullish traders.

The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, retreats further from an over two-week high, touched in reaction to the Federal Reserve's (Fed) relatively hawkish outlook on Wednesday. Investors remain concerns that a prolonged US government shutdown would affect the economic performance, which, in turn, is seen undermining the USD and offering some support to the GBP/USD pair.

Meanwhile, Fed Chair Jerome Powell pushed back against market expectations for another interest rate cut in December. This, along with reviving safe-haven demand on the back of the market anxiety ahead of the critical meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, could limit losses for the safe-haven buck. Apart from this, worries about the UK's fiscal situation might cap the GBP/USD pair.

Reports suggest that the UK Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) is expected to lower productivity forecasts by about 0.3%, which could widen the fiscal gap by over £20 billion. This comes ahead of Finance Minister Rachel Reeves' Autumn budget on November 26 and might hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the British Pound (GBP) amid rising bets for more rate cuts by the Bank of England (BoE).

Traders now see a roughly 68% chance that the UK central bank will cut interest rates by 25-basis-points (bps) in December, as softer inflation and fiscal headwinds provide a greater scope to ease policy. This, in turn, makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the GBP/USD pair has formed a near-term bottom around the 1.3140 area and positioning for any meaningful appreciating move.

Pound Sterling FAQs

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).

The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.

Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.

Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD: Outlook remains unclear

EUR/USD: Outlook remains unclear

EUR/USD loses ground and recedes below the 1.1600 support in the wake of the FOMC event on Wednesday. The Greenback’s sharp bounce following Chair Powell’s press conference keeps the pair under pressure as investors shift their attention to the upcoming ECB meeting on Thursday.

GBP/USD retakes 1.3200 amid softer USD; upside potential seems limited

GBP/USD retakes 1.3200 amid softer USD; upside potential seems limited

The GBP/USD pair builds on the previous day's late rebound from the 1.3140 horizontal support, or the lowest level since May, and gains some positive traction during the Asian session on Thursday. Spot prices climb back above the 1.3200 mark in the last hour amid a modest US Dollar weakness, though the fundamental backdrop warrants some caution for bullish traders.

Gold comes up for air, awaits Trump-Xi meeting outcome

Gold comes up for air, awaits Trump-Xi meeting outcome

Gold holds the rebound near $3,950 after the Fed decision-induced volatility on Wednesday. Less dovish Fed-led US Dollar upswing fizzles out amid US-China trade deal hopes. Risks appear skewed to the downside so long as Gold stays below the 21-day SMA and the daily RSI remains bearish.  

Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies fail to rally as Fed Chair sparks cautious sentiment

Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies fail to rally as Fed Chair sparks cautious sentiment

Bitcoin declined from $115,000, reaching the $110,000 key level on Wednesday, after the Federal Reserve signaled cautious sentiment despite delivering a widely anticipated 25 basis points rate cut at its October meeting.

What should we expect from this week’s ECB meeting?

What should we expect from this week’s ECB meeting?

ECB is expected to stay on hold this Thursday. The euro area economy has been relatively resilient and the foresees slight further upside revisions of growth projections from the ECB by their December update. Most policymakers may feel rates are at the right level presently as inflation risks are comparatively balanced.

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI token rally holds steady amid rising CEXs inflows

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI token rally holds steady amid rising CEXs inflows

Pi Network (PI) trades above $0.2600 at the time of writing on Wednesday, surfacing above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average at $0.2618 for a potential breakout.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers