The GBP/USD pair builds on the previous day's late rebound from the 1.3140 horizontal support, or the lowest level since May, and gains some positive traction during the Asian session on Thursday. Spot prices climb back above the 1.3200 mark in the last hour amid a modest US Dollar (USD) weakness, though the fundamental backdrop warrants some caution for bullish traders.

The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, retreats further from an over two-week high, touched in reaction to the Federal Reserve's (Fed) relatively hawkish outlook on Wednesday. Investors remain concerns that a prolonged US government shutdown would affect the economic performance, which, in turn, is seen undermining the USD and offering some support to the GBP/USD pair.

Meanwhile, Fed Chair Jerome Powell pushed back against market expectations for another interest rate cut in December. This, along with reviving safe-haven demand on the back of the market anxiety ahead of the critical meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, could limit losses for the safe-haven buck. Apart from this, worries about the UK's fiscal situation might cap the GBP/USD pair.

Reports suggest that the UK Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) is expected to lower productivity forecasts by about 0.3%, which could widen the fiscal gap by over £20 billion. This comes ahead of Finance Minister Rachel Reeves' Autumn budget on November 26 and might hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the British Pound (GBP) amid rising bets for more rate cuts by the Bank of England (BoE).

Traders now see a roughly 68% chance that the UK central bank will cut interest rates by 25-basis-points (bps) in December, as softer inflation and fiscal headwinds provide a greater scope to ease policy. This, in turn, makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the GBP/USD pair has formed a near-term bottom around the 1.3140 area and positioning for any meaningful appreciating move.