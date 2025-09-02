Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD sinks 1% as UK Gilt yields hit 1998 highs

Pound sinks 1% as UK Gilt yields hit 1998 highs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) tumbles 1% on Tuesday as UK 30-year Gilts rose to 5.697%, its highest level since May 1998, due to fiscal concerns linked to the Autumn Budget. In the meantime, US economic data was mixed, following the release of Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMIs) reports from S&P Global and the ISM. GBP/USD trades at 1.3399 after hitting a high of 1.3549. Read More...
Pound Sterling plummets as soaring UK gilt yields raise fiscal concerns
The Pound Sterling (GBP) underperforms its major peers in a light United Kingdom (UK) economic calendar week. The British currency has tumbled as soaring UK long-term gilt yeilds have raised fiscal concerns. 30-year UK gilt yields surge to near 5.68%, the highest level seen since 1998. Read More...
GBP/USD falls toward 1.3500 amid uncertain Fed policy outlook
GBP/USD retraces its recent gains from the previous session, trading around 1.3520 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The pair depreciates as the US Dollar (USD) gains ground, driven by persistent inflationary pressures in the United States (US), which heightened uncertainty over potential Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts. Traders will likely observe the August ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) later in the day. Read More...
Editors’ Picks
Gold hits an all-time high past $3,510
Gold now picks up extra pace and surpasses the $3,510 mark per troy ounce, reaching a record highs, always on the back of investors’ rising perception of a couple of rate cut bets by the Federal Reserve in the next few months.
GBP/USD reclaims 1.3400 and beyond, USD loses momentum
GBP/USD now manages to gather some composure and advance past the 1.3400 barrier on Tuesday, following a knee-jerk in the Greenback in response to poor data from the US ISM Manufacturing in August. The British Pound, in the meantime, continues to suffer mounting concerns over the UK's fiscal position.
EUR/USD bounces off lows, retests 1.1670 on US ISM
EUR/USD now picks up pace and rebounds from earlier lows, regaining the 1.1670 zone following a corrective move in the US Dollar. Indeed, the Greenback now loses some upside impulse after the US ISM Manufacturing came in short of consensus at 48.7 in August.
Bond yields surge, as political and fiscal woes start to bite, and Gold hits a new high
Market sentiment is slipping on Tuesday. September can be a strange month for financial markets, as stocks historically tend to underperform. However, a selloff in the bond market and a rush to the dollar and gold are signs that investors are rushing into safe havens and liquid assets as we move through the week.
All eyes on NFP report as Fed rate cut bets intensify
Will August jobs report shock again? It’s almost one month ago that the July payrolls numbers generated not just considerable volatility in the markets but also a lot of controversy, as it offended President Trump’s record on the economy.
