Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD set to reclaim 200-DMA in the Thanksgiving week

The British Pound (GBP) edges north of 1.1880 amidst a risk-on impulse, as shown by equity futures in the United States climbing with no fundamental reason after a slew of Federal Reserve (Fed) officials signaled rates would continue to rise. At the time of writing, the GBPUSD is trading at 1.1882, above its opening price by 0.35%, capitalizing on broad US Dollar (USD) weakness. Read more...

The GBPUSD pair sticks to its modest intraday gains through the early European session and is currently placed around the 1.1900 round-figure mark. As investors look past a rather unimpressive UK government £55 billion fiscal plan, as outlined in the Autumn budget, a combination of factors assists the GBPUSD pair to regain positive traction on the last day of the week. Expectations that the Bank of England will continue raising rates to combat stubbornly high inflation act as a tailwind for the British Pound. Apart from this, the better-than-expected monthly UK Retail Sales data offers some support to spot prices amid subdued US Dollar price action. Read more...

GBPUSD buyers remained unstoppable for the second straight week, despite a lack of bullish impetus from the highly-anticipated United Kingdom Autumn Budget . The Pound Sterling also stood resilient to the recent rebound in the US Dollar, as attention now turns toward the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) November policy meeting minutes in the Thanksgiving week. Read more...

