Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD sellers could take action if 1.2700 support fails

GBP/USD outlook: Near-term action lacks clearer direction signal but overall still bullishly aligned
Cable is holding around 1.2700 mark in early Wednesday, following a triple upside rejection at 1.2770 zone.
Larger picture shows the pair trading below the middle of the range (1.2610/1.2827) which extends into fourth consecutive week and capped by 200WMA (1.2837). Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Sellers could take action if 1.2700 support fails
GBP/USD edged lower and snapped a 4-day winning streak on Tuesday, pressured by the negative shift seen in risk sentiment. The pair holds steady above 1.2700 early Wednesday but the technical outlook doesn't yet point to a build-up of recovery momentum.
The US Dollar (USD) gathered strength on Tuesday as safe-haven flows dominated the action in financial markets in the American session. Investors are concerned that a prolonged conflict in the Middle East could ramp up energy prices and make it difficult for central banks to tame inflation. Read more...
GBP/USD remains above 1.2700 despite risk aversion mood, awaits BoE Bailey’s speech
GBP/USD is in focus as it hovers around 1.2710 during the Asian session on Wednesday. After a recent dip that interrupted a four-day winning streak, the Pound Sterling (GBP) found support against the US Dollar (USD). The improved market risk appetite, driven by comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) members speculating about potential rate cuts by the end of 2024, contributed to a weaker US Dollar. However, a sudden shift in sentiment towards risk aversion added pressure, impacting the GBP/USD pair. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2723
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|1.2704
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2702
|Daily SMA50
|1.2566
|Daily SMA100
|1.2447
|Daily SMA200
|1.2541
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2765
|Previous Daily Low
|1.269
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2771
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2611
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2828
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2501
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2718
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2736
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2674
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2644
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2599
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.275
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2795
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2825
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
We’ve seen a lot of sideways trade this week. And the recipe for Wednesday could very well be the same given the super light economic calendar. There is no first-tier risk on the calendar, though we do get a batch of central bank speak.