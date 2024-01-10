GBP/USD remains above 1.2700 despite risk aversion mood, awaits BoE Bailey’s speech

- GBP/USD grapples to halt the losses despite improved risk aversion.
- US Dollar could extend its gains on improved US bond yields.
- British Pound could advance on the expectation of BoE’s hawkish interest rate trajectory.
GBP/USD is in focus as it hovers around 1.2710 during the Asian session on Wednesday. After a recent dip that interrupted a four-day winning streak, the Pound Sterling (GBP) found support against the US Dollar (USD). The improved market risk appetite, driven by comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) members speculating about potential rate cuts by the end of 2024, contributed to a weaker US Dollar. However, a sudden shift in sentiment towards risk aversion added pressure, impacting the GBP/USD pair.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) consolidates near 102.50 after recent gains, attempting to extend its profits on improved US Treasury yields. The 2-year and 10-year yields on US bond coupons stand at 4.36% and 4.02%, respectively, by the press time.
However, the risk-on sentiment triggered by the Federal Reserve's (Fed) members' remarks speculating interest rate cuts by the end of 2024 has exerted downward pressure on the US Dollar. Atlanta Fed President Raphael W. Bostic mentioned that inflation has declined more than initially anticipated and expressed the view of expecting two quarter-point cuts by the end of 2024.
Additionally, US Fed Governor Michelle W. Bowman expressed that the current policy stance appears sufficiently restrictive, but it might eventually become appropriate to lower the Fed's policy rate if inflation falls closer to the 2% target.
The GBP/USD pair has displayed strength lately, largely influenced by monetary policy divergences between the Bank of England (BoE) and the US Federal Reserve (Fed). The BoE has maintained its stance on further rate hikes, even as indicators like inflation and wage growth show signs of easing. In contrast, expectations are building that the Fed may initiate an easing cycle as early as March.
DeAnne Julius, a former member of the Bank of England's (BoE) monetary policy committee, has expressed a different view regarding interest rates. According to her, the Bank of England won't be in a position to start cutting interest rates in 2024. Additionally, she mentioned that the escalating tensions in the Middle East could potentially lead to a new round of energy price increases, triggering a new inflation shock.
BoE's Governor Andrew Bailey’s speech is due on Wednesday. Furthermore, UK Manufacturing Production data will be released on Friday, expecting to have registered a growth in November. On the US docket, December’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the United States will be released on Thursday.
GBP/USD: additional technical levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.271
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.2704
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2702
|Daily SMA50
|1.2566
|Daily SMA100
|1.2447
|Daily SMA200
|1.2541
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2765
|Previous Daily Low
|1.269
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2771
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2611
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2828
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2501
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2718
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2736
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2674
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2644
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2599
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.275
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2795
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2825
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
