Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rises to the highest levels in two weeks

Nonfarm Payrolls showed a robust jobs growth although the rise in the Unemployment Rate and signs of cooling wage inflation have led markets to trim bets that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates as sharply. The United States added 311,000 payrolls in February and the unemployment rate rose to 3.6%. However, a survey of economists polled by Reuters expected the United States to have added 205,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate to hold steady at 3.4%. Average hourly earnings rose 0.2% last month after gaining 0.3% in January, below expectations of 0.3%. Read more...

GBP/USD is 0.33% higher after the pair moved up from a low of 1.2063 to a high of 1.2103 following its biggest jump since January 6 while the US Dollar weakens broadly after Friday's US labour market.

That said, the quote cheers the upside break of the 21-DMA and previous resistance lines from early February. Adding strength to the north-side bias are the recently bullish MACD signals and the above 50 levels of RSI (14) that back the last week’s recovery moves. Read more...

GBP/USD takes the bids to refresh a three-week high near 1.2125-30 during early Monday morning in Europe. It should be noted that the multiple catalysts including the UK jobs report and the US inflation data highlight this week an important one for the Cable traders.

