Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rises as Fed rate cut odds boost Sterling

GBP/USD rises as Fed rate cut odds boost Sterling

GBP/USD resumes its uptrend on Friday, trimming some of Thursday’s 0.21% losses as the Greenback recovered some ground. Inflation data in the US kept steady the chances for a Fed cut in the December meeting, weighing on the Dollar. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.3349 up 0.19%. Read More...

Pound Sterling outperforms US Dollar as Fed seems to cut rates next week

The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades 0.1% higher to near 1.3360 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Friday. The GBP/USD pair gains as the US Dollar retreats to near its five-week low, with traders remaining confident that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates in its monetary policy meeting next week. Read More...

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Constructive view prevails above 1.3300 ahead of US PCE inflation data

The GBP/USD pair trades on a flat note near 1.3330 during the Asian trading hours on Friday. Traders prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the key US inflation report later on Friday. The US delayed Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index report for September could offer some hints about the US interest rate path. Read More...