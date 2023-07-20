Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD reverses from one-week low, snaps four-day losing streak

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable looks set to regain 1.3000 as technical details favor bulls
GBP/USD remains on the front foot around the intraday high of near 1.2965 amid early Thursday morning in London, snapping a four-day downtrend while reversing from the lowest levels in seven days. In doing so, the Cable pair justifies multiple technical signals which favor the bullish bias about the Pound Sterling price.
Among them, Wednesday’s bullish Doji candlestick at the weekly low gains major attention as it prevails at the convergence of the 100-bar Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and a three-week-long rising support line. Adding strength to the upside bias is the RSI (14) line’s rebound from the oversold region. Read more...
GBP/USD remains sidelined above 1.2930 mark, cooling inflation in the UK
The GBP/USD pair licks its wounds around 1.2935 in the early Asian session after diving to a weekly low near the 1.2870 region. The major declines after the publication of the softer UK Consumer Price Index.
The Office for National Statistics in the United Kingdom reported that the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) MoM increased by 0.1% in June, below the 0.4% expected and the 0.9% increase in May. Annually, headline CPI fell to 7.9%, falling short of the expectation of 8.2% and the 8.7% increase in May. The core CPI figure, excluding volatile food and oil prices, fell to 6.9%, against the market consensus of 7.1%. This softer inflation data could help the Bank of England (BoE) to hike rates towards 25 basis points (bps) rather than 50 bps in the next policy meeting on August 3. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2953
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1.294
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2831
|Daily SMA50
|1.2643
|Daily SMA100
|1.249
|Daily SMA200
|1.223
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3045
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2868
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3142
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.275
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2848
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2369
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2935
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2977
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2857
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2774
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.268
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3034
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3127
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.321
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
