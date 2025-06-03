Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD retreats from a peak amid the emergence of USD buying

GBP/USD trades with negative bias above 1.3500 ahead of BoE Monetary Policy Report Hearings
The GBP/USD pair attracts some sellers during the Asian session on Tuesday and erodes a part of the overnight strong move up to the 1.3560 area, or a multi-day peak. Spot prices drop to the 1.3515 area, or a fresh daily low in the last hour amid a modest US Dollar (USD) uptick, though the fundamental backdrop warrants some caution for bearish traders.
The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, rebounds from a six-week trough touched on Monday and turns out to be a key factor exerting downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair. Any meaningful USD appreciation, however, seems elusive in the wake of the growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will lower borrowing costs further this year amid signs of easing inflationary pressures. Read more...
GBP/USD rebounds as trade woes weigh on Greenback
GBP/USD jumped on Monday, kicking off the June trading window by climbing back above 1.3550 after a broad-market weakening in Greenback flows. Trade frictions continue to weigh on the US Dollar, and Cable traders are leaning into the bullish side ahead of the Bank of England’s (BoE) latest Monetary Policy Report hearings before British parliament on Tuesday.
The Trump administration hit another flurry of trade headlines on Monday; Donald Trump announced late lasts week that he intended to double tariffs on all steel imported into the US to 50% beginning next week. President Trump announced the new trade measure during a speech to a United Auto Workers union rally last Friday. China has responded to the Trump administration’s accusations that China is violating early trade terms that the two countries tentatively reached during sideline meetings in Switzerland in May. Read more...
GBP/USD steadies near 1.3540 as the US Dollar struggles under global pressure
The British Pound (GBP) bounces back at the start of the week, advancing against the US Dollar (USD) on Monday and trimming last week’s losses. The GBP/USD pair is rebounding modestly as investors pare back US Dollar holdings amid lingering uncertainty over the global economic outlook.
At the time of writing, the GBP/USD pair is trading near 1.3540, easing from the intraday high of 1.3559. The pair experienced a sharp rally earlier in the day but struggled to maintain gains as buying interest waned amid a cautious market tone. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Stuck in a range
AUD/USD managed to regain balance, quickly leave behind Tuesday’s pullback and reclaimed the key 0.6500 barrier on Wednesday, always in response to the marked retracement in the US Dollar, which succumbed to renewed trade jitters and poor results from fundamentals.
EUR/USD: The hunt for 1.1500 and above
EUR/USD picked up renewed upside impulse and surpassed the key 1.1400 hurdle once again on Wednesday. The decent recovery in the European currency followed the strong pullback in the Greenback as market participants assessed softer-than-expected US data and trade fears. On Thursday, the ECB is broadly anticipated to lower its policy rates.
Gold gearing up for another leg north
Gold prices are now gathering traction and rise past the $3,380 mark per troy ounce on the back of further losses in the US Dollar, while a fresh bout of trade effervescence lent extra support to the precious metal.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP tests critical support as Webus files $300M XRP treasury with the SEC
Ripple’s (XRP) price has stalled after testing resistance at $2.27. The token hovers at around $2.24 at the time of writing on Wednesday, amid lethargic sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.
AUD/USD: Stuck in a range
AUD/USD managed to regain balance, quickly leave behind Tuesday’s pullback and reclaimed the key 0.6500 barrier on Wednesday, always in response to the marked retracement in the US Dollar, which succumbed to renewed trade jitters and poor results from fundamentals.