GBP/USD trades with negative bias above 1.3500 ahead of BoE Monetary Policy Report Hearings

- GBP/USD retreats from a multi-day peak amid the emergence of some USD buying on Tuesday.
- Dovish Fed expectations and US fiscal concerns should keep a lid on any meaningful USD gains.
- Traders now look to BoE Monetary Policy Report Hearings ahead of US JOLTS Job Openings data.
The GBP/USD pair attracts some sellers during the Asian session on Tuesday and erodes a part of the overnight strong move up to the 1.3560 area, or a multi-day peak. Spot prices drop to the 1.3515 area, or a fresh daily low in the last hour amid a modest US Dollar (USD) uptick, though the fundamental backdrop warrants some caution for bearish traders.
The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, rebounds from a six-week trough touched on Monday and turns out to be a key factor exerting downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair. Any meaningful USD appreciation, however, seems elusive in the wake of the growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will lower borrowing costs further this year amid signs of easing inflationary pressures.
Moreover, concerns about the worsening US fiscal situation and renewed US-China trade tensions should contribute to capping the upside for the Greenback. The British Pound (GBP), on the other hand, might continue to draw support from expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) would pause at its next meeting on June 18 and take its time before cutting interest rates further. This could further help limit losses for the GBP/USD pair.
Traders might also opt to wait for the BoE Monetary Policy Report Hearings before Parliament. Investors will closely scrutinize comments from BoE Governor Andrew Bailey and other Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members for cues about the policy outlook, which, in turn, will drive the GBP. Later during the early North American session, the US JOLTS Job Openings data and Fedspeaks might influence the USD and the GBP/USD pair.
Economic Indicator
BoE Monetary Policy Report Hearings
The Treasury Committee is appointed by the House of Commons to examine the expenditure, administration and policy of HM Treasury, HM Revenue & Customs, and associated public bodies, including the Bank of England and the Financial Services Authority.Read more.
Next release: Tue Jun 03, 2025 09:15
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: -
Previous: -
Source: Bank of England
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Stuck in a range
AUD/USD managed to regain balance, quickly leave behind Tuesday’s pullback and reclaimed the key 0.6500 barrier on Wednesday, always in response to the marked retracement in the US Dollar, which succumbed to renewed trade jitters and poor results from fundamentals.
EUR/USD: The hunt for 1.1500 and above
EUR/USD picked up renewed upside impulse and surpassed the key 1.1400 hurdle once again on Wednesday. The decent recovery in the European currency followed the strong pullback in the Greenback as market participants assessed softer-than-expected US data and trade fears. On Thursday, the ECB is broadly anticipated to lower its policy rates.
Gold gearing up for another leg north
Gold prices are now gathering traction and rise past the $3,380 mark per troy ounce on the back of further losses in the US Dollar, while a fresh bout of trade effervescence lent extra support to the precious metal.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP tests critical support as Webus files $300M XRP treasury with the SEC
Ripple’s (XRP) price has stalled after testing resistance at $2.27. The token hovers at around $2.24 at the time of writing on Wednesday, amid lethargic sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.
AUD/USD: Stuck in a range
AUD/USD managed to regain balance, quickly leave behind Tuesday’s pullback and reclaimed the key 0.6500 barrier on Wednesday, always in response to the marked retracement in the US Dollar, which succumbed to renewed trade jitters and poor results from fundamentals.