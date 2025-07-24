Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD retreats from 1.3600 on strong US jobs data

GBP/USD retreats from 1.3600 on strong US jobs data
The GBP/USD rally stalls as the Greenback stages a recovery, pushing the pair down over 0.24% after registering three straight days of gains that fell short of cracking the 1.3600 figure. Positive economic data in the US triggered a reaction from investors, who trimmed the odds of additional cuts by the Federal Reserve. The pair trades at 1.3548. Read More...
Pound Sterling weakens as UK PMI grew modestly
The Pound Sterling (GBP) declines against its major peers on Thursday as the preliminary United Kingdom (UK) S&P Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) report for July has shown that the overall business activity grew at a slower-than-projected pace. The Composite PMI come in at 51.0, lower than estimates of 51.9 and 52.0 in June, suggesting that the overall business activity continued to expand, but at a moderate pace. Read More...
GBP/USD rises to near 1.3600 due to risk-on mood, UK PMI data eyed
GBP/USD remains steady after four days of gains, trading around 1.3580 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The pair maintains its position near two-week highs as the US Dollar (USD) continues to weaken amid risk-on sentiment, driven by the optimism over further trade deals between the United States (US) and key partners. Read More...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD gyrates around 1.1770 as investors digest the ECB event
EUR/USD now recedes from eaerlier tops and retests the 1.1770 zone on Thursday as market participants continue to assess the hawkish hold by the ECB as well as mixed data releases on both sides of the Atlantic. In the meantime, expectations surrounding a potential US-EU trade deal remain on the rise.
GBP/USD extends the daily pullback to 1.3520
GBP/USD comes under renewed downside pressure and retests the low-1.3500s on Thursday, fading at the same time three consecutive daily advances. Furthermore, mixed data releases on the UK calendar remained far from auspicious, also contributing to the daily downtick.
Gold bounces from intraday lows, upside limited
Gold now recovers some ground after bottoming out below $3,350 earlier in the day, although it remains in sub-$3,400 levels on Thursday. The better tone in the Greenback, higher US yields, and alleviated trade concerns keep the price action around the yellow metal subdued.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin reclaims $118,000, as Ethereum, XRP signal risk-off sentiment
Cryptocurrencies are facing relatively strong headwinds on Thursday, particularly altcoins led by Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP). The largest smart contracts token is consolidating at around $3,630, marking a 6% decline from recent highs of $3,858.
Six months of Trump 2.0: Chaotic policy shifts, resilient markets
The first six months of Trump’s second presidency have been characterized by bold rhetoric, policy ambiguity, and a renewed push for “America First” priorities—from trade and tax to AI and national defense.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.