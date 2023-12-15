Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD retreats below 1.2700 due to Fed Williams comments

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team
Share:

GBP/USD retreats below 1.2700 due to Fed Williams comments

GBP/USD falls in the mid-North American session after reaching a four-month high of 1.2793, losing 0.43%, slipping below the 1.2700 figure. At the time of writing, the major is trading at 1.2693. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2699
Today Daily Change -0.0073
Today Daily Change % -0.57
Today daily open 1.2772
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2597
Daily SMA50 1.2379
Daily SMA100 1.2454
Daily SMA200 1.25
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2794
Previous Daily Low 1.2612
Previous Weekly High 1.2724
Previous Weekly Low 1.2502
Previous Monthly High 1.2733
Previous Monthly Low 1.2096
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2725
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2682
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2658
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2544
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2476
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.284
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2908
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3022

 

 

GBP/USD remains capped below 1.2800 following mixed UK data

The Sterling bounced higher following the release of the UK S&P Global/CIPS PMI figures on Friday although it remains unable to find a meaningful acceptance in the 1.2800 area. Read More...
 

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Remains calm near 1.2770 ahead of UK, US PMI data

GBP/USD grapples to continue its winning streak that began on Monday, trading around 1.2770 during the Asian hours on Friday. The GBP/USD pair receives a boost from the hawkish stance of the Bank of England (BoE). Read More...
 
Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.0900, looks to post weekly gains

EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.0900, looks to post weekly gains

EUR/USD came under pressure and declined toward 1.0900 on Friday. NY Fed President John Williams said that they were not talking about rate cuts and provided a boost to the USD. Nevertheless, the pair remains on track to post weekly gains.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD slides on Friday, holds onto weekly gains

GBP/USD slides on Friday, holds onto weekly gains

Despite falling on Friday, GBP/USD is on track for its highest weekly close since August, boosted by the Fed's pivot and a hawkish tone from the BoE. Next week, UK inflation and the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures will be closely watched.

GBP/USD News

Gold falls toward $2,030 as US yields edge higher

Gold falls toward $2,030 as US yields edge higher

After rising above $2,040, Gold reversed its direction and turned negative on the day near $2,030. Hawkish comments from NY Fed President Williams triggered a rebound in the US Treasury bond yields and made it difficult for XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.

Gold News

Cardano price aims for $0.85 target as it trades at crucial demand zone

Cardano price aims for $0.85 target as it trades at crucial demand zone

Cardano price is in a crucial demand zone between $0.6199 and $0.6822, on Friday. The altcoin has yielded consistent gains for holders in the past two weeks. ADA price gains are likely sustainable according to bullish on-chain metrics. 

Read more

G10 central bank focus shifting from rate hikes to rate cuts

G10 central bank focus shifting from rate hikes to rate cuts

G10 central banks are in the process of transitioning from rate hikes to rate cuts, with the European Central Bank, Bank of England and the Swiss National Bank holding rates steady this week.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures