GBP/USD Price Analysis: Remains calm near 1.2770 ahead of UK, US PMI data

- GBP/USD stays tranquil as it anticipates the upcoming PMI data from both countries.
- A break above the 1.2800 could lead the pair to approach August’s high at 1.2841.
- A breach below the 1.2700 could push the pair towards the 14-day EMA at 1.2624.
GBP/USD grapples to continue its winning streak that began on Monday, trading around 1.2770 during the Asian hours on Friday. The GBP/USD pair receives a boost from the hawkish stance of the Bank of England (BoE).
As anticipated, the BoE opted to maintain the interest rates at 5.25% during Thursday's decision. BoE Governor Andrew Bailey remarked that there is still some distance to cover before inflation aligns with its target, contributing to the overall hawkish sentiment. Investors await Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data from both nations on Friday.
Additionally, the technical indicators for the GBP/USD pair are signaling a bullish outlook. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) above the 50 level indicates upward support, suggesting a bullish momentum in favor of the pair.
Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line, positioned above the centerline and the signal line, implies a strong momentum in the GBP/USD pair.
The GBP/USD could face a challenge around the psychological region at the 1.2800 level. A firm breakthrough above the latter could support the pair to approach August’s high at 1.2841 level before the major level at 1.2850.
Looking at the downside, the psychological level at 1.2700 appears to be a crucial support region. A breach below this level might propel the GBP/USD pair towards the 14-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.2624, followed by the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 1.2610.
If the pair extends its decline beyond this point, it could find itself navigating around the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, marked at 1.2500.
GBP/USD: Daily Chart
GBP/USD: More technical levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2769
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.2772
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2597
|Daily SMA50
|1.2379
|Daily SMA100
|1.2454
|Daily SMA200
|1.25
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2794
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2612
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2724
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2502
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2733
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2096
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2725
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2682
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2658
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2544
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2476
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.284
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2908
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3022
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
