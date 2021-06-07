Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains supported by lockdown easing announcements

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

GBP/USD outlook: Cable loses traction as US rate talks/rising virus cases

Cable is standing at the back foot at the start of the week, following multiple failure to sustain break above 1.42 barrier and dollar regained traction on comments from Fed Treasury Secretary Yellen over the weekend, after it was deflated by weaker than expected US labor data on Friday. Yellen said that President Biden’s $4 trillion spending plan would boost inflation and contribute to increasing interest rate that would be a positive environment for the US, as the interest rates were to low for a long period of time. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound remains supported by lockdown easing announcements

The GBPUSD pair trades around 1.4180 as the US session comes to an end, holding on to most of its intraday gains. The pair advanced on the broad dollar’s weakness witnessed during US trading hours, the echoes of the poor US employment report published last Friday. As for the pound, it found support in comments from  the UK’s Prime Minister spokesman, who said that nothing in current data would prevent easing the lockdown. Also, the UK health secretary said: "the majority of people in hospitals with COVID appear to be those" who haven't been fully vaccinated. Read more...

GBP/USD closes in on 1.4200 as USD struggles to find demand

GBP/USD edges higher toward 1.4200 during the American session. US Dollar Index remains on track to close below 90.00. EU official says patience is wearing thin with UK on N. Ireland. The GBP/USD started the new week on a weak footing and declined toward 1.4100 in the early trading hours of the European session. However, the pair reversed its direction with the renewed USD weakness and was last seen gaining 0.25% on the day at 1.4190. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.4183
Today Daily Change 0.0022
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 1.4161
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.4144
Daily SMA50 1.3965
Daily SMA100 1.3899
Daily SMA200 1.3552
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.42
Previous Daily Low 1.4083
Previous Weekly High 1.4249
Previous Weekly Low 1.4083
Previous Monthly High 1.4234
Previous Monthly Low 1.3801
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.4155
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4128
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.4096
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.4031
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3978
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4213
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4265
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.433

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Ask any questions about trading!

Join Actionable Trade Ideas webinars every week!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD challenging bears at around 1.2200

EUR/USD challenging bears at around 1.2200

The shared currency managed to recover modestly against its American rival, struggling to overcome the critical 1.22 threshold. Focus remains on the US Federal Reserve taper tantrum, also on ECB’s decision.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD bounces from near 1.4100 as mood improves

GBP/USD bounces from near 1.4100 as mood improves

GBP/USD bounced from around 1.4100 and trades around 1.4170 amid easing dollar’s demand. UK’s spokesman said that nothing in current UK data would prevent lockdown easing, backing the pound.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD extends daily rebound toward $1,900

XAU/USD extends daily rebound toward $1,900

Following Thursday's steep decline, the XAU/USD pair staged a decisive rebound on Friday but ended up snapping a four-week winning streak. 

Gold News

VeChain death cross writes a bearish outlook

VeChain death cross writes a bearish outlook

VeChain price rests at a major inflection point on the twelve-hour chart, complicated by the notable resistance defined by the intersection of two important moving averages and the recently triggered death cross

Read more

‘Taper’ talk is back: Will a tantrum follow?

‘Taper’ talk is back: Will a tantrum follow?

‘Taper’ talk from the Fed is back in focus. But for now, it’s all talk and no action. Last week, former NY Fed President William Dudley said the central bank will begin the process of tapering – winding down its monthly asset purchases – by year end.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures