GBP/USD
Cable is standing at the back foot at the start of the week, following multiple failure to sustain break above 1.42 barrier and dollar regained traction on comments from Fed Treasury Secretary Yellen over the weekend, after it was deflated by weaker than expected US labor data on Friday.
Yellen said that President Biden’s $4 trillion spending plan would boost inflation and contribute to increasing interest rate that would be a positive environment for the US, as the interest rates were to low for a long period of time.
Pound’s sentiment could be further soured by rising concerns about England’s unlocking on June 21 as fresh rise in new cases of Delta variant of coronavirus (Indian).
Weaker technical studies on daily chart keep the downside at risk as today’s fresh weakness pressures pivotal Fibo support at 1.4112 (23.6% of 1.3669/1.4249), which kept the downside protected for past three weeks.
Firm break here (after several probes below this level failed to sustain) would weaken near-term structure and risk test of key supports at 1.4027/00 (Fibo 38.2% of 1.3669/1.4249/psychological) and risk reversal on break. Near-term action is expected to remain biased lower as long as daily Tenkan-sen (1.4166) caps, while only sustained break above 1.4200 mark would improve the outlook.
Res: 1.4166; 1.4202; 1.4233; 1.4249.
Sup: 1.4112; 1.4082; 1.4070; 1.4027.
Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.433
- R2 1.4265
- R1 1.4213
- PP 1.4148
-
- S1 1.4096
- S2 1.4031
- S3 1.3978
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases below 1.2150 as US dollar rises with yields
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2150, on the wrong foot starting out a big week. Yellen’s taper hints lift the US dollar alongside the Treasury yields. Focus remains on the US CPI and ECB decision due later this week.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.4100 amid US dollar rebound
GBP/USD remains pressured toward 1.4100 as the US dollar rebounds on Yellen's taper talk. Brexit concerns and UK reopening uncertainty hurts the pound. US President Biden is ready to interfere in the Brexit issue.
XAU/USD eyes $1874 and $1870 as next downside targets
Gold price is falling from just below the $1900 area this Monday, kicking off the week on a bearish note. Resurgent US dollar demand amid a rebound in the Treasury yields, courtesy of US Secretary Janet Yellen’s optimism over the economy, weighs on gold’s appeal.
Shiba Inu price at risk of falling 50% as SHIB faces multiple obstacles ahead
SHIB price is stuck in consolidation after weeks of continuous declining trading volume. SHIB could see a decline of over 50%, marking a lower low if it fails to break a critical resistance level.
Wall Street Week Ahead: AMC social and traded volume soars but jobs report boosts all
AMC week dominated headlines as the stock took over the airwaves of mainstream and social media. The saga had many layers but boils down to the theme of disenchantment that surfaced in the original GameStop saga.