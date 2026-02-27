EUR/USD steadies as strong US PPI data fails to lift Dollar

EUR/USD steadies on Friday, extending the range-bound price action that has defined trading so far this week. The Euro (EUR) remains relatively firm after the US Dollar (USD) failed to build on stronger-than-expected US Producer Price Index (PPI) data.

At the time of writing, the pair is trading around 1.1815, recovering modestly after briefly dipping below the 1.1800 mark earlier in the day.

Data released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that the headline PPI increased 0.5% MoM in January, exceeding the 0.3% forecast. December’s reading was revised lower to 0.4% from 0.5%.

On an annual basis, PPI rose 2.9%, above the 2.6% expectation, though slightly below the previous 3% print.

Core PPI, which excludes food and energy, climbed 0.8% MoM, sharply higher than the 0.3% estimate. December’s core reading was revised lower to 0.6% from 0.7%. On a yearly basis, core PPI accelerated to 3.6% from 3.3%, topping the 3% forecast.

Following the release, the Greenback briefly edged higher before easing. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against a basket of six major currencies, is trading around 97.64 after retreating from the daily high near 97.85.

The data strengthened the case for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to keep interest rates on hold, as inflationary pressure remains above the 2% target.

Markets are increasingly pricing in no change in interest rates at the Fed’s March and April meetings, with the odds of a June rate cut dropping below 50%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. The probability of a July rate cut stands at around 68%.

In the Eurozone, softer German inflation data released earlier on Friday triggered only a limited reaction in the Euro. Preliminary figures showed Germany’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.2% MoM in February, falling short of the 0.5% forecast but edging up from the previous 0.1% increase. On a yearly basis, CPI eased to 1.9% from 2.1%, missing expectations of 2%.

Meanwhile, the preliminary Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) increased 0.4% MoM, slightly below the 0.5% estimate but rebounding from the prior -0.1% reading. The annual HICP rate moderated to 2% from 2.1%