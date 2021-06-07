GBP/USD closes in on 1.4200 as USD struggles to find demand

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • GBP/USD edges higher toward 1.4200 during the American session.
  • US Dollar Index remains on track to close below 90.00.
  • EU official says patience is wearing thin with UK on N. Ireland.

The GBP/USD started the new week on a weak footing and declined toward 1.4100 in the early trading hours of the European session. However, the pair reversed its direction with the renewed USD weakness and was last seen gaining 0.25% on the day at 1.4190.

DXY looks to end the day in the negative territory

Earlier in the day, the USD capitalized on the rebounding Treasury bond yields and the US Dollar Index (DXY) reached a daily high of 90.30 before losing its traction. In the absence of significant fundamental drivers and high-tier data releases, the DXY dropped below 90.00, suggesting that Friday's uninspiring Nonfarm Payrolls report continues to hurt the currency.

There won't be any data releases from the UK on Tuesday. Later in the day, Goods Trade Balance and the NFIB Business Optimism Index from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus.

Meanwhile, an EU official told Reuters on Monday that the EU's patience was wearing thin with the UK with regard to the Northern Ireland Protocol. "The EU has been patient but the EU's patience is wearing thin. If this continues, we will have to consider all the tools, all the options that are available," the official said.

Although the USD's market valuation is likely to continue to impact GBP/USD's movements in the near term, escalating political tensions between the EU and the UK could force the British pound to weaken against its major rivals.

Technical levels to watch for

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.4188
Today Daily Change 0.0027
Today Daily Change % 0.19
Today daily open 1.4161
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.4144
Daily SMA50 1.3965
Daily SMA100 1.3899
Daily SMA200 1.3552
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.42
Previous Daily Low 1.4083
Previous Weekly High 1.4249
Previous Weekly Low 1.4083
Previous Monthly High 1.4234
Previous Monthly Low 1.3801
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.4155
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4128
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.4096
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.4031
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3978
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4213
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4265
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.433

 

 

