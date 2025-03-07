Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains steady due to market caution ahead of the US NFP

GBP/USD steadies around 1.2900 as traders adopt caution ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls

GBP/USD holds little gains after registering losses in the previous session, trading around 1.2880 during the Asian hours on Friday. The pair steadies as traders adopt caution ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report scheduled to be released later in the North American session.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the USD against six major currencies, extends its losing streak for the fifth successive day, driven by falling US Treasury yields as markets anticipate more aggressive Fed rate cuts this year amid US growth concerns. The DXY is trading around 104.00 with 2- and 10-year yields on US Treasury bonds standing at 3.94% and 4.24%, respectively, at the time of writing.

GBP/USD snaps winning streak as Cable markets take a breather

GBP/USD faltered on Thursday, ending a stellar three-day run that saw the Pound Sterling gain 2.57% bottom-to-top against the Greenback from the start of the week. A sharp readjustment to central bank rate cut expectations means Cable will see a far thinner interest rate differential than previously anticipated, prompting a harsh rebalancing in currency markets.

Rate markets are now pricing in fewer than 50 bps in rate cuts from the Bank of England (BoE) in 2025, a sharp drawdown in rate cut expectations as central banks continue to grapple with sticky inflation. Despite a general weakening in the UK's domestic economy which would normally prompt a rate response from the BoE, still-high inflation metrics have tied policymakers' hands.

GBP/USD rally stalls near 1.2900 as trade war fears weigh on traders

The rally in the Pound Sterling (GBP) stalled after sustaining three straight days of gains. It remains firmly below 1.2900 after hitting a year-to-date (YTD) peak of 1.2923. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.2885 and registers minuscule losses of 0.06%.

The market mood remains negative amid a trade war spurred by the United States (US), which imposed tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico and China. Even though three of the largest US automakers experienced a one-month delay in tariffs on automobile imports from Mexico and Canada, investors are flocking toward safe-haven assets.