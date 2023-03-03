Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains near 1.2000 after US data

GBP/USD remains near 1.2000 after US data, virtually flat for the week
The GBP/USD fell to 1.1960 after the release of the US ISM Service PMI and then rebounded. The pair continues to move sideways, near 1.2000, virtually flat for the week. Read More...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Sticks to gains around 1.2000 mark, 200 DMA holds the key for bulls
The GBP/USD pair attracts some dip-buying on Friday and recovers a major part of the previous day's slide to the 1.1920-1.1915 support zone. The pair maintains its bid tone around the 1.2000 psychological mark through the early North American session and is supported by broad-based US Dollar weakness. Read More...
GBP/USD steadily climbs back closer to 1.2000 mark amid broad-based USD weakness
The GBP/USD pair attracts fresh buyers in the vicinity of a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and reverses a part of the overnight losses back closer to the weekly low. The pair sticks to its intraday gains and is currently placed near the top end of the daily range, just a few pips below the 1.2000 psychological mark. Read More...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2016
|Today Daily Change
|0.0065
|Today Daily Change %
|0.54
|Today daily open
|1.1951
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2047
|Daily SMA50
|1.2141
|Daily SMA100
|1.1977
|Daily SMA200
|1.1919
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2036
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1925
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2148
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1928
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2402
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1967
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1994
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1905
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1859
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1794
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2016
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2082
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2128
