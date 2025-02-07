Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains depressed for the second straight day

GBP/USD trades with negative bias around 1.2425 area, US NFP report awaited

The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the overnight bounce from a multi-day low and trades with a mild negative bias, around the 1.2425 area during the Asian session on Friday. This marks the second straight day of a downtick, though it lacks follow-through as traders seem reluctant to place aggressive bets and opt to wait for the release of the US monthly jobs data.

The popularly known Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report is expected to show that the world's largest economy added 170K jobs in December, down from 256K in the previous month. Meanwhile, the Unemployment Rate is expected to hold steady at 4.1%. This, along with Average Weekly Earnings, will play a key role in influencing the near-term US Dollar (USD) price dynamics and provide some meaningful impetus to the GBP/USD pair.

GBP/USD pulls back after BoE rate cut

GBP/USD shuddered on Thursday, punching in a technical rejection from key averages and testing below the 1.2400 handle. The Bank of England (BoE) trimmed interest rates by another 25 bps, but struck a hawkish tone that saw rate markets tune down their bets of further rate cuts through the remainder of 2025.

According to rate markets, the BoE will likely make another two or three rate cuts through the year. All nine members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted for a rate cut, with seven voting for a 25 bps rate trim and two particularly-dovish members voting for a double-cut for 50 bps. Despite the accelerated eagerness of policymakers to deliver a February rate cut, markets only expect another 70 or so basis points to be taken off the BoE's reference rate this year.