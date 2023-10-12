Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains constructive despite weak UK data

GBP/USD Forecast: Next hurdle for Pound Sterling aligns at 1.2360
GBP/USD struggled to preserve its bullish momentum early Thursday and went into a consolidation phase at around 1.2300. In the second half of the day, September inflation data from the US could influence the US Dollar's (USD) valuation and drive the pair's action.
The UK's real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded by 0.2% on a monthly basis in August, the UK's Office for National Statistics reported early Thursday. This reading followed the 0.6% contraction (revised from 0.5%) recorded in July and matched the market expectation. Other data from the UK revealed that Manufacturing Production and Industrial Production declined by 0.8% and 0.7% in the same period, respectively. Read more...
GBP/USD outlook: Remains constructive despite weak UK data
Cable is holding around 1.23 handle in early Thursday, after repeatedly cracking pivotal barrier at 1.2328 (Fibo 38.2% of 1.2800/1.2037 bear-leg, reinforced by falling 30DMA), but the action remains within a narrow range and with limited upside.
Sterling remains constructive despite weak UK economic data released earlier today, as Aug GDP was in line with expectations, but July’s figure was revised downward, while manufacturing sector performed below expectations and trade gap widened in August, adding to negative signals. Read more...
Pound Sterling holds recovery despite weaker-than-anticipated UK factory data
The Pound Sterling (GBP) holds onto gains inspired by the higher risk appetite of the market participants. The GBP/USD pair remains bullish despite the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reporting that United Kingdom factory data in August contracted for the second time in a row. UK firms operated on lower capacity as they aimed to achieve efficiency by cutting higher inventory backlogs and their respective labor forces due to declining demand.
A slowdown in demand and declining overall output is expected to discomfort Bank of England (BoE) policymakers, who are preparing for November’s interest rate decision. While the BoE's Katherine Mann continued to favor further policy-tightening to bring down inflation to 2% in a timely manner, the central bank's Swati Dhingra supported a rate cut if the growth rate fell beyond expectations. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2295
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|1.2314
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2246
|Daily SMA50
|1.2487
|Daily SMA100
|1.2604
|Daily SMA200
|1.2442
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2337
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2268
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2262
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2037
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2713
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2111
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2311
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2295
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2276
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2238
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2207
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2344
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2376
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2414
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates losses near 1.5030 Premium
EUR/USD lost almost a hundred pips on Thursday on the back of a stronger US Dollar. The pair is consolidating losses around the 1.0530 level, at three-day lows. The Greenback remains firm, supported by higher Treasury yields and the latest round of US data, particularly inflation figures and labor market numbers.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2200, to lowest in three days
GBP/USD extended the decline, falling below 1.2200, to the lowest level since Monday. The pair is under pressure as the US Dollar remains strong following US inflation data and amid risk aversion.
Gold retreats from fresh highs, holds above $1,870 Premium
Gold price turned south and dropped below $1,880 after touching a two-week-high of $1,885 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% above 4.6% after latest US inflation figures, not allowing XAU/USD to hold its ground.
Bitcoin could trap short sellers if BTC history repeats itself, CPI beats expectations
Bitcoin has suffered the brunt of the US Consumer Price Index coming in above expectations, inspiring a fresh wave of bearish sentiment across the market. The report on the Thursday CPI reading has reignited speculations for another interest-rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.
Hot inflation and claims data weigh on stocks
US stocks are lower after hot inflation and claims data kept the risk of more Fed rate hikes on the table. The labor market refuses to break and that will keep supporting the Fed’s ‘higher for longer’ stance on rates.