Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD refreshes multi-month highs

GBP/USD fills week-start gap-down towards regaining 1.3700 amid mixed clues

GBP/USD probes an intraday high of 1.3665 while filling the downside gap to 1.3650 during the early Asian session on Monday. In doing so, the cable traders remain cautiously optimistic following a Brexit deal passage by the UK’s Parliament as the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes probe bulls.

Despite overcoming the thorny issue of Brexit and getting it through the parliament, the Britons aren’t spared from the divorce issues. Recently, The Telegraph came out with the news suggesting British ex-pats stopped from boarding to Spain amid documentations issues.

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable refreshes multi-month highs

GBP/USD is trading at 1.3690 at press time. That's the highest level since April 2018. The previous 31-month high of 1.3686 was reached last week.

The inverse head-and-shoulders breakout seen on the weekly chart indicates the path of least resistance is to the higher side, and significant resistance is currently located at 1.4056.

