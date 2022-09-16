Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD recovers some ground after hitting 1985’s lows

GBP/USD recovers some ground after hitting 1985’s lows, ahead of next week's BoE/Fed decisions
The British pound trims its earlier losses against the greenback after hitting a 37-year low around 1.1350, and recovers the 1.1400 thresholds after registering weaker-than-estimated retail sales, fueled speculations of the UK’s tapping into a recession. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.1395, below its opening price, by 0.62%. A risk-off impulse keeps most G8 currencies heavy. The greenback pared some earlier losses, as shown by the US Dollar Index, almost flat at around 109.704, yet still 0.04% down. US economic data released by the University of Michigan showed that US consumers remain slightly upbeat regarding the US economy. The Consumer Sentiment in September rose to 59.5, below estimates by a notch but better than the 58.6 achieved in August. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1412
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0054
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.47
|Today daily open
|1.1466
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1634
|Daily SMA50
|1.1884
|Daily SMA100
|1.2118
|Daily SMA200
|1.2713
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1556
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1462
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1648
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1405
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2294
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1498
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.152
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1433
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.14
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1338
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1527
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1589
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1622
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: 21DMA keeps bears alive ahead of BOE, Fed
GBP/USD witnessed good two-way businesses in another volatile week, dominated by hawkish Fed expectations and a bunch of top-tier economic data from both sides of the Atlantic. Cable settled the week deep in the red below 1.1500, down nearly 200 pips, as traders look forward to critical policy decisions from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of England (BOE) due in the week ahead. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: A technical correction is pound's only hope
GBP/USD has extended its slide after having dropped below 1.1400 and touched its lowest level since 1985 at 1.1350. The risk-averse market environment is unlikely to allow the pair to shake off the bearish pressure but sellers could opt to book their profits ahead of the weekend, opening the door to a technical correction. The disappointing data from the UK caused the British pound to suffer heavy losses against its major rivals. The UK's Office for National Statistics reported that Retail Sales declined by 1.6% on a monthly basis in August following July's increase of 0.4%. This print came much worse than the market expectation for a decrease of 0.5%. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD climbs above 1.1400 as dollar loses strength
GBP/USD managed to stage a rebound from the multi-decade low it touched at 1.1350 earlier in the day and rose above 1.1400. The renewed dollar weakness following the UoM Consumer Sentiment Survey fuels the pair's recovery ahead of the weekend.
EUR/USD extends rebound beyond parity
EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum and climbed above parity during the American trading hours on Friday. The greenback stays on the backfoot amid week-end flows and the soft inflation components of the UoM survey, allowing the pair to push higher.
Gold rises toward $1,680 as US yields edge lower
Gold gained traction and turned positive on the day above $1,670 in the American session on Friday. The UOM's Consumer Sentiment Survey showed declines in one-year and five-year inflation expectations, causing US yields to push lower and lifting XAU/USD.
Cardano price eyes a retest of $0.435 as ADA bears take control
Cardano price continues to shed gains after a sweep of the $0.505 resistance level. Continued selling pressure could see ADA drop to the $0.435 support level.
FedEx guidance withdrawal affects UPS, Amazon
FedEx (FDX) stole the headlines on Thursday with its poor quarterly earnings release. What seeped into the sell-off of similar stocks though was the parcel delivery company's withdrawing of full-year guidance.