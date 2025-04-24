Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rebounds past 1.3300 as US-China tensions rattle US Dollar

The GBP/USD pair drifts higher to around 1.3270, snapping the two-day losing streak during the early European trading hours on Thursday. Mitigating concerns over potential tariff threats by US President Donald Trump exerts some selling pressure on the US Dollar (USD). Read More...

The Pound Sterling (GBP) holds initial gains near 1.3300 against the US Dollar (USD) in Thursday’s North American session. The GBP/USD pair rebounds after a two-day correction as the USD struggles to extend the recovery, with the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, facing pressure near the psychological level of 100.00. Read More...

The Pound Sterling recovered some ground versus the US Dollar on Thursday as market participants grew pessimistic about de-escalating the US-China trade war. Beijing is pressuring Washington to eliminate tariffs and has denied talks. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD trades above 1.3300 and gains 0.55%. Read More...

