Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rally pauses near 1.3300

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Rally pauses near 1.3300
The GBP/USD pair ticks lower to near 1.3230 during European trading hours on Thursday. The Cable edges lower as the US Dollar (USD) attracts some bids on meaningful progress in trade talks between the United States (US) and Japan.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies rebounds to near 99.50 from the three-year low of 99.00. Investors see this as a sign that heightened global economic uncertainty, driven by imposition of hefty tariffs by US President Donald Trump, will ease amid growing confidence that Trump is leaned towards having bilateral deals that advancing a trade war will all nations. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling holds bullish bias ahead of long weekend
After reaching a fresh 2025-high near 1.3300 on Wednesday, GBP/USD lost its bullish momentum and ended the day virtually unchanged. The pair extends its sideways grind at around 1.3250 in the European session on Thursday.
The improving risk sentiment helps GBP/USD hold its ground on Thursday but the modest recovery seen in the US Dollar (USD) limits the pair's upside. Read more...
