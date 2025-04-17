GBP/USD fluctuates in a narrow range at around 1.3250 in the European session on Thursday.

The near-term technical outlook suggests that the bullish bias remains intact.

The US economic calendar will feature mid-tier data releases.

After reaching a fresh 2025-high near 1.3300 on Wednesday, GBP/USD lost its bullish momentum and ended the day virtually unchanged. The pair extends its sideways grind at around 1.3250 in the European session on Thursday.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.11% -1.19% -0.84% 0.08% -1.06% -1.69% -0.14% EUR 0.11% -0.59% -0.28% 0.65% -0.21% -1.15% 0.41% GBP 1.19% 0.59% 0.72% 1.23% 0.39% -0.56% 1.01% JPY 0.84% 0.28% -0.72% 0.91% -0.46% -1.07% 0.88% CAD -0.08% -0.65% -1.23% -0.91% -1.10% -1.78% -0.30% AUD 1.06% 0.21% -0.39% 0.46% 1.10% -0.94% 0.61% NZD 1.69% 1.15% 0.56% 1.07% 1.78% 0.94% 1.60% CHF 0.14% -0.41% -1.01% -0.88% 0.30% -0.61% -1.60% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The improving risk sentiment helps GBP/USD hold its ground on Thursday but the modest recovery seen in the US Dollar (USD) limits the pair's upside.

During the early trading hours of the Asian session on Thursday, China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that they will pay no attention if the US were to continue to play the "tariff numbers game." Reflecting the upbeat market mood, US stock index futures were last seen rising between 0.9% and 1.2%.

In the second half of the day, the US economic calendar will feature Housing Starts and Building Permits data for March. Additionally, the US Department of Labor will release the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data.

In case there is a noticeable decline in the number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits, with a reading below 210K, the immediate reaction could help the USD gather strength and cause GBP/USD to stretch lower.

Meanwhile, markets will pay close attention to the European Central Bank's (ECB) policy announcements. If the ECB adopts a hawkish tone, the Euro could trigger capital outflows out of Pound Sterling and make it difficult for GBP/USD traction, even if the USD loses strength in the second half of the day.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD broke below the lower limit of the ascending regression channel but managed to stabilize above the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA). Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart holds above 60, reflecting sellers' hesitancy.

On the upside, interim resistance is located at 1.3250 (static level) before 1.3300 (round level, static level) and 1.3360 (static level). Looking south, first support could be seen at 1.3230 (20-period SMA) ahead of 1.3200 (static level) and 1.3160 (static level).