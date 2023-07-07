Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rallies past 1.2800 amid soft US NFP

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team
Share:

GBP/USD rallies past 1.2800 amid soft US NFP

GBP/USD rallied sharply after briefly edging towards its daily low of 1.2725, but soft data from the United States (US) weighed on the US Dollar (USD), opening the door for a GBP late bounce. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD is past the 1.2800 figure, trading at 1.2845, and gains 0.83%. Read More...
GBP/USD Daily chart

Pound Sterling maintains strength despite sticky inflation bites households' pocket

Pound Sterling has jumped to near the round-level resistance of 1.2800 despite the impact of higher interest rates by the Bank of England (BoE) has put a heavy burden on United Kingdom households. The GBP/USD pair has picked immense strength as the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) have missed expectations. The US economy added 209K fresh jobs in June while the street was anticipating the fresh addition of 225K. Last month, Employment additions were 306K. Read More...
 

GBP/USD: No changes to the consolidative range – UOB

Further range bound is likely in GBP/USD for the time being, comment UOB Group’s Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2838
Today Daily Change 0.0098
Today Daily Change % 0.77
Today daily open 1.274
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2701
Daily SMA50 1.2569
Daily SMA100 1.2404
Daily SMA200 1.2149
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2781
Previous Daily Low 1.2674
Previous Weekly High 1.276
Previous Weekly Low 1.2591
Previous Monthly High 1.2848
Previous Monthly Low 1.2369
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.274
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2715
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2682
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2624
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2575
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2789
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2839
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2897

 

 

 
Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends rally to 1.0950 as USD selloff continues

EUR/USD extends rally to 1.0950 as USD selloff continues

EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and advanced to the 1.0950 area during the American trading hours on Friday. The US Dollar stays under persistent selling pressure following the disappointing Nonfarm Payrolls data, fuelling the pair's rally ahead of the weekend.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises two fresh two-week high above 1.2800

GBP/USD rises two fresh two-week high above 1.2800

GBP/USD climbed to its highest level in two weeks above 1.2800 on Friday. Following a mixed reaction to the US June jobs report, which showed an increase of 209,000 in Nonfarm Payrolls, the USD came under heavy selling pressure, boosting the pair.

GBP/USD News

Gold recovers above $1,930 after US jobs data

Gold recovers above $1,930 after US jobs data

Gold price turned north and advanced beyond $1,930 ahead of the weekend. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreated toward 4% following the disappointing NFP reading and the USD started to weaken against rivals, helping XAU/USD gain traction.

Gold News

SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit: Attorney says Ripple will appeal to the Supreme Court if it loses

SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit: Attorney says Ripple will appeal to the Supreme Court if it loses

XRP holder community is speculating about the outcome of the SEC lawsuit. An XRP holder asked for pro-XRP attorney John Deaton’s opinion on what to expect if SEC wins the lawsuit against Ripple.

Read more

Alibaba stock shares tick higher as Chinese government clears way for license, IPO

Alibaba stock shares tick higher as Chinese government clears way for license, IPO

BABA stock has advanced 3.4% in Friday’s premarket after news emerged in the Asian session that Chinese regulators are close to handing affiliate Ant Group a large fine that will allow it to move on from an era of scrutiny and once again attempt to go public.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures