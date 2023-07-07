- GBP/USD rallies to 1.2845, a gain of 0.83%, following softer-than-expected US Nonfarm Payrolls figures that added pressure on the US Dollar.
- The US economy added just 209K jobs in June, below estimates of 225K, leading to a drop in the value of the US Dollar across the board.
- On the UK front, despite fears of a possible recession scenario, the swaps market continues to forecast several more rate hikes by the Bank of England, potentially as high as 6%.
GBP/USD rallied sharply after briefly edging towards its daily low of 1.2725, but soft data from the United States (US) weighed on the US Dollar (USD), opening the door for a GBP late bounce. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD is past the 1.2800 figure, trading at 1.2845, and gains 0.83%.
Pound Sterling rallies as soft US labor data weighs on the US Dollar
Key economic data from the US, particularly Nonfarm Payrolls figures for June, showed the economy adding just 209K jobs, below estimates of 225K, spurring US Dollar weakness across the board. Furthermore, the Unemployment Rate portrayed a tight labor market, decelerating from 3.7% to 3.6% in June, while Average Hourly Earning (AHE) expanded 4.4% YoY, above the prior’s month 4.2%, adding to inflationary pressures, keeping the US Federal Reserve (Fed) under pressure.
GBP/USD reacted upwards and claimed the 1.2800 mark. Once market analysts dissected the US Nonfarm Payrolls report, the GBP/USD extended its gains past the R1 daily pivot at 1.2840. Consequently, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a measure of the performance of a basket of six currencies against the buck, falls 0.83%, down at 102.249, a tailwind for the GBP/USD.
US Treasury bond yields, mainly the 10-year Treasury note, yielding 4.042%, are almost unchanged. Although the labor market is showing signs of cooling down, traders remain certain the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will increase rates by 25 bps at the July 25-26 meeting, as shown by the CME FedWatch Tool. Odds are at 92.4%, higher than last week’s 86.8%. Nevertheless, they seem not convinced the Fed will hike twice, as the Fed’s dot-plot portrayed.
Of late, Chicago Fed President Aaron Golsbee expressed that the labor market remains strong but cooling. Golsbee added that inflation is too high and that 1 or 2 more rate hikes could be needed to tame elevated inflation.
On the United Kingdom front, the Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey said they must act now to bring inflation to heel, allowing market participants to maintain bets of several more hikes before the Bank decides the end credits of this tightening season roll. The swaps market still shows the BoE will raise rates as high as 6%, even though recent manufacturing and services business activity polls portrayed a possible recession scenario in the country.
Given the fundamental backdrop, further GBP/USD upside is expected, but woes about a UK recession would cap the Pound Sterling (GBP) uptrend. If data proves right, and the UK’s economy remains resilient, the GBP/USD could challenge the 1.3000 figure in the medium term.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the GBP/USD rose to new year-to-date (YTD) highs of 1.2849 after the US data release. If GBP/USD prints a daily close above 1.2850, the 1.2900 figure would be up for grabs. Further rallies could challenge the 1.3000 mark. Conversely, GBP/USD’s failure to register a daily close above 1.2850 would exacerbate a dip towards 1.2800. Break below will expose 1.2700, followed by the 20-day EMA at 1.2687.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.284
|Today Daily Change
|0.0100
|Today Daily Change %
|0.78
|Today daily open
|1.274
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2701
|Daily SMA50
|1.2569
|Daily SMA100
|1.2404
|Daily SMA200
|1.2149
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2781
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2674
|Previous Weekly High
|1.276
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2591
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2848
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2369
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.274
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2715
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2682
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2624
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2575
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2789
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2839
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2897
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends rally to 1.0950 as USD selloff continues
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and advanced to the 1.0950 area during the American trading hours on Friday. The US Dollar stays under persistent selling pressure following the disappointing Nonfarm Payrolls data, fuelling the pair's rally ahead of the weekend.
GBP/USD rises two fresh two-week high above 1.2800
GBP/USD climbed to its highest level in two weeks above 1.2800 on Friday. Following a mixed reaction to the US June jobs report, which showed an increase of 209,000 in Nonfarm Payrolls, the USD came under heavy selling pressure, boosting the pair.
Gold recovers above $1,930 after US jobs data
Gold price turned north and advanced beyond $1,930 ahead of the weekend. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreated toward 4% following the disappointing NFP reading and the USD started to weaken against rivals, helping XAU/USD gain traction.
SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit: Attorney says Ripple will appeal to the Supreme Court if it loses
XRP holder community is speculating about the outcome of the SEC lawsuit. An XRP holder asked for pro-XRP attorney John Deaton’s opinion on what to expect if SEC wins the lawsuit against Ripple.
Alibaba stock shares tick higher as Chinese government clears way for license, IPO
BABA stock has advanced 3.4% in Friday’s premarket after news emerged in the Asian session that Chinese regulators are close to handing affiliate Ant Group a large fine that will allow it to move on from an era of scrutiny and once again attempt to go public.