Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rallies as Fed independence threats hammer Dollar

GBP/USD rallies as Fed independence threats hammer Dollar

The British Pound extended its gains on Wednesday as the Greenback is punished by investors due to threats to the Federal Reserve’s independence and a verbal intervention by Japanese officials, boosted the Yen. The GBP/USD trades at 1.3461 up by 0.30%. Read More...

Pound Sterling gains ahead of key UK GDP data

The Pound Sterling (GBP) gains against its major peers, except antipodeans, on Wednesday. The British currency trades higher ahead of the United Kingdom (UK) monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and factory data, which will be released on Thursday. Read More...

GBP/USD declines below 1.3450 ahead of US Retail Sales, PPI releases

The GBP/USD pair trades in negative territory around 1.3425 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday, pressured by renewed US Dollar (USD) demand. Traders brace for the US Retail Sales and Producer Price Index (PPI) data later on Wednesday. Read More...