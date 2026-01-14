BoE’s Ramsden: Labour market is continuing to weaken

Pound Sterling Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.06% -0.07% -0.55% -0.06% 0.05% -0.15% -0.23% EUR 0.06% -0.01% -0.52% 0.00% 0.12% -0.09% -0.16% GBP 0.07% 0.00% -0.49% 0.00% 0.13% -0.08% -0.16% JPY 0.55% 0.52% 0.49% 0.51% 0.63% 0.41% 0.34% CAD 0.06% -0.00% -0.01% -0.51% 0.12% -0.09% -0.16% AUD -0.05% -0.12% -0.13% -0.63% -0.12% -0.21% -0.28% NZD 0.15% 0.09% 0.08% -0.41% 0.09% 0.21% -0.08% CHF 0.23% 0.16% 0.16% -0.34% 0.16% 0.28% 0.08%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).