BoE’s Ramsden: Labour market is continuing to weaken
Bank of England (BoE) Deputy Governor David Ramsden said that wages will remain a key focus this year and that his view is that policy remains restrictive, in a speech at King's College in London on Wednesday.
Key quotes
Key difference for policy this year is we are not looking at a hump in cpi.
Wages will remain a key focus for me.
Latest ons wage data are encouraging.
Labour market is continuing to weaken.
My view is that policy remains restrictive.
My starting point is that neutral rate is in middle of 2-4% range.”
Author
Agustin Wazne
FXStreet
Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.