BoE’s Ramsden: Labour market is continuing to weaken

Agustin Wazne

Bank of England (BoE) Deputy Governor David Ramsden said that wages will remain a key focus this year and that his view is that policy remains restrictive, in a speech at King's College in London on Wednesday.

Key quotes

Key difference for policy this year is we are not looking at a hump in cpi.

Wages will remain a key focus for me.

Latest ons wage data are encouraging.

Labour market is continuing to weaken.

My view is that policy remains restrictive.

My starting point is that neutral rate is in middle of 2-4% range.”

Pound Sterling Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.06%-0.07%-0.55%-0.06%0.05%-0.15%-0.23%
EUR0.06%-0.01%-0.52%0.00%0.12%-0.09%-0.16%
GBP0.07%0.00%-0.49%0.00%0.13%-0.08%-0.16%
JPY0.55%0.52%0.49%0.51%0.63%0.41%0.34%
CAD0.06%-0.00%-0.01%-0.51%0.12%-0.09%-0.16%
AUD-0.05%-0.12%-0.13%-0.63%-0.12%-0.21%-0.28%
NZD0.15%0.09%0.08%-0.41%0.09%0.21%-0.08%
CHF0.23%0.16%0.16%-0.34%0.16%0.28%0.08%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Agustin Wazne

Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.

