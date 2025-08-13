Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rallies as Fed cut bets soar despite hot core CPI

GBP/USD rallies as Fed cut bets soar despite hot core CPI
The GBP/USD advances during the North American session, up by 0.56% as the Greenback gets battered amid increasing bets that the Federal Reserve might resume its easing cycle as soon as September. The pair trades at 1.3572 after bouncing off lows of 1.3487. Read More...
Pound Sterling outperforms US Dollar as Fed rate cut speculation intensifies
The Pound Sterling (GBP) outperforms its major peers on Wednesday, while investors await the preliminary United Kingdom (UK) Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, which will be released on Thursday. Read More...
GBP/USD steadies around 1.3500 amid rising odds of Fed rate cuts
GBP/USD remains steady after registering 0.5% gains in the previous session, trading around 1.3500 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair further appreciates as the US Dollar (USD) struggles, driven by the latest United States (US) inflation data, which strengthened expectations for a US Federal Reserve rate cut in September. Read More...
